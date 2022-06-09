ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Off-duty Brazoria County deputy fired after being arrested for public intoxication in Uvalde

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – An off-duty Brazoria County Officer who was sent to Uvalde to assist other law enforcement agencies following the deadly shooting at an elementary school that claimed 21 lives last month was fired on Wednesday,...

Hays County Sheriff’s Office alerts residents of phone scam

HAYS COUNTY — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office has reported a recent instance of a phone scam that may affect local residents. On Friday, June 10, 2022, a Harris County resident was contacted by voicemail by a man posing as Chief Deputy Mike Davenport of Hays County Sheriff’s Office.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Suspect shot after police chase in Montgomery County, DPS says

HOUSTON – A man has been shot after leading a state trooper on a chase through Montgomery County Monday afternoon. According to investigators, a state trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on 59 North near Liberty County, but the suspect refused to stop, leading the trooper on a short pursuit.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
ONE ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

One person was arrested Monday after a traffic stop in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Monday night at 9:20, Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of South Day Street and Highway 290 West on a vehicle for a moving violation. A probable cause search was conducted and drug paraphernalia was located. The investigation also revealed that the driver, Darrod Bernard Smith, 25 of Brenham, also had an invalid driver's license. Smith was arrested for driving while license invalid-Enhanced and cited for drug paraphernalia. Smith was transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.
BRENHAM, TX
Timeline reveals chilling details of Felicia Johnson's disappearance

HOUSTON — The search continues for the body of Felicia Johnson as well as for the man charged with her murder. The 24-year-old from California went missing in Houston on April 16. Houston Police have named Chukweubuka Nwobodo, 28, the suspect in the killing. He's been charged with murder and tampering with evidence but is still on the run.
HOUSTON, TX
MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 4 MAKES ARREST ON ILLEGAL DUMPING

Monday afternoon Constable Hayden received a call from a concerned citizen who was driving down Daw Collins near Old 105. The citizen reported two males in a pickup dumping 18-wheeler tires in the ditch. Constable Hayden sent several units to the location as there has been a problem with tires being dumped on State and County property. When units arrived they were able to get both males detained. The citizen also provided them with a video of the incident. He told deputies that as soon as the males realized they were being recorded they picked the tires up and put them back in the pickup. Hayden contacted the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and secured charges of illegal dumping. Constable Hayden said he was tired of all the illegal dumping and that they were putting cameras in several locations known as dumping grounds to catch the violators. He is also asking the public to report any incidents of illegal dumping. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Commissioner Mett’s said Montgomery County spends approximately $187.00 a ton to dispose of tires. That averages out to close to $10,000 a year. In addition, they have to be stored until they get a truckload, then loaded and hauled to the tire disposal company in Cleveland. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office filed a Class B Misdemeanor illegal dumping on Wilmer Carrasco Espinal, age 31 who just recently came to the United States from Honduras.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
WOMAN CHARGED WITH INDECENCY WITH A CHILD AT ROMAN FOREST POOL

Last Friday evening Roman Forest Police responded to the Roman Forest swimming pool in the 1600 block of Roman Forest Drive for a reported intoxicated female. Officers arrived on the scene they were informed that the intoxicated woman had groped the 15-year-old lifeguard and then grabbed her by the ponytail and pulled the lifeguard into the pool. The lifeguard was able to get free. As officers spoke with the lifeguard a second female told officers that the intoxicated female had made multiple sexual advances. This included pulling the straps of her bathing suit off her shoulders and commenting on her appearance. Another 10-year-old child also reported that the female rubbed the inside of her thigh as she sat at the picnic table. The intoxicated female also had her 10-year-old daughter with her. The District Attorney requested a $30,000 bond however it was reduced to a $10,000 bond by the magistrate. The female had a prior record for public lewdness and illegal operation of a sexually oriented business. Both Harris County cases were in 1999. She was given 18-months probation on the operation of a sexually oriented business charge. The public lewdness was dismissed.
ROMAN FOREST, TX
2 killed in major accident on Eastex Freeway, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities say two people have been pronounced dead after a major crash in Harris County. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the accident involved a truck and a KIA Soul in the 11800 block of the Eastex Freeway. A man and a woman in...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
19-year-old killed in head-on crash in Liberty

A 19-year-old man from Houston died around 11 p.m. Sunday in a head-on crash on US 90 at Lee Tims Road near the Liberty-Ames city limits. According to Lt. Chip Fairchild, a spokesperson for Liberty Police Department, the young man was heading westbound in a Chevy Cobalt when he attempted to pass an 18-wheeler and drove directly into the path of an eastbound GMC SUV. The two vehicles collided head on and the Chevy Cobalt burst into flames.
LIBERTY, TX
TWO ARRESTED, THIRD STILL AT LARGE AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

Two Austin men were arrested and a third is still at large after a traffic stop Saturday morning. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 8:35, Officers initiated a traffic stop near the 2600 block of Schulte Boulevard. Upon stop, the front passenger of the vehicle fled on foot and still remains at large. An investigation was conducted and the driver, Jose Martinez, 19 of Austin, and the rear seat passenger, Evys Garcia, 51 of Austin, were taken into custody. Evys was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. Jose was charged with Possession of Marijuana less than 2 OZ, Tampering with a Government Record, 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Money Laundering of between $2,500 and $30,000, and Human Trafficking.
AUSTIN, TX
2 killed, 2 hospitalized during major crash in northeast Harris County

HOUSTON - A major crash in northeast Harris County resulted in at least two people killed, and two others were hospitalized. Details are limited as it's an active scene, but it happened in the northbound main lanes of the 11800 block of Eastex Freeway. It appears a truck and a Kia Soul were the only ones involved in the accident, but It's unclear what led up to the crash.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
CHAPPELL HILL MAN ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANT

A Chappell Hill man was taken into custody early Saturday morning on an outstanding warrant. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 1:35, Officers responded to the 2900 block of Highway 36 South in reference to a wanted subject. Upon arrival, Alan Menchaca, 24 of Chappell Hill, was placed in custody for an active warrant for making a Terroristic Threat. Menchaca was transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.
CHAPPELL HILL, TX

