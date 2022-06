A Douglas County judge has ruled that a 16-year-old will be tried as an adult for the part he allegedly played in a shooting in North Lawrence. The 16-year-old, Eduardo Martinez-Diaz, of Lawrence, has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery in connection with the shooting of Caylee M. Nehrbass, who was in a car with Javier I. Romero, 19, on May 27, 2021. He was charged in June of 2021, alongside his older brother, Alejandro Martinez-Diaz, 19, and Ontareo X. Jackson, 19, according to court records.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO