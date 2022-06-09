ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinch County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Clinch, Southern Ware by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-09 13:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-09 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Appling, Bacon, Jeff Davis by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Appling; Bacon; Jeff Davis A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Bacon, eastern Jeff Davis and Appling Counties through 215 PM EDT At 156 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Plant Hatch, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Baxley, Graham, Surrency, Plant Hatch and Pine Grove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
APPLING COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ben Hill, Irwin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for south central Georgia. Target Area: Ben Hill; Irwin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Irwin and southeastern Ben Hill Counties through 245 PM EDT At 216 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ambrose, moving south to southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ocilla, Wray, Ashton and Osierfield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BEN HILL COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Telfair by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for central Georgia. Target Area: Dodge; Telfair Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Dodge and central Telfair Counties through 245 PM EDT At 212 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms extended from near Five Points to near Achord to near Workmore, and moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, up to penny sized hail, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include McRae, Helena, Milan, Scotland, Chauncey, Five Points and Achord. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
DODGE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bulloch, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bulloch; Screven THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR PORTIONS OF SCREVEN...BULLOCH AND EFFINGHAM COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 200 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Appling, Bacon, Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 14:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Appling; Bacon; Pierce The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Pierce County in southeastern Georgia Southeastern Bacon County in southeastern Georgia Southeastern Appling County in southeastern Georgia * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 209 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Surrency, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Alma, Bristol and New Lacy. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
APPLING COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Laurens, Treutlen, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 14:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Laurens; Treutlen; Wheeler The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Laurens County in central Georgia Southwestern Treutlen County in east central Georgia North central Wheeler County in central Georgia * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 206 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lowery, or 10 miles south of Dublin, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dublin, Dexter, Cadwell, Rentz, Lothair, Landsburg, Cedar Grove, Orland, Rockledge, Lowery, Barnhill and Minter. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bulloch, Effingham, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 13:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bulloch; Effingham; Screven THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR PORTIONS OF SCREVEN...BULLOCH AND EFFINGHAM COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 200 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify. Be certain to monitor local radio and TV stations as well as local cable TV outlets for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect. Thunderstorms can produce large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes suddenly, sometimes with little or no warning. Be alert for rapidly changing weather conditions and be ready to act quickly if severe weather is observed or a warning is issued. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh; Inland Bryan; Inland Chatham; Inland Liberty; Inland McIntosh; Long STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF BRYAN, LIBERTY, MCINTOSH, CHATHAM AND LONG COUNTIES At 219 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Harris Neck, or 17 miles east of Tibet, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Darien, Ludowici, Tibet, Coffee Bluff, Midtown Savannah, Windsor Forest, Jones and Montgomery. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BRYAN COUNTY, GA

