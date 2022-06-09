Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 14:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Appling; Bacon; Pierce The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Pierce County in southeastern Georgia Southeastern Bacon County in southeastern Georgia Southeastern Appling County in southeastern Georgia * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 209 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Surrency, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Alma, Bristol and New Lacy. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

APPLING COUNTY, GA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO