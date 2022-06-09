ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Echols County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Echols by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-09 13:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-09 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Appling, Bacon, Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 14:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Appling; Bacon; Pierce The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Pierce County in southeastern Georgia Southeastern Bacon County in southeastern Georgia Southeastern Appling County in southeastern Georgia * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 209 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Surrency, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Alma, Bristol and New Lacy. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
APPLING COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Laurens, Treutlen, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 14:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Laurens; Treutlen; Wheeler The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Laurens County in central Georgia Southwestern Treutlen County in east central Georgia North central Wheeler County in central Georgia * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 206 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lowery, or 10 miles south of Dublin, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dublin, Dexter, Cadwell, Rentz, Lothair, Landsburg, Cedar Grove, Orland, Rockledge, Lowery, Barnhill and Minter. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify. Be certain to monitor local radio and TV stations as well as local cable TV outlets for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect. Thunderstorms can produce large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes suddenly, sometimes with little or no warning. Be alert for rapidly changing weather conditions and be ready to act quickly if severe weather is observed or a warning is issued. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh; Inland Bryan; Inland Chatham; Inland Liberty; Inland McIntosh; Long STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF BRYAN, LIBERTY, MCINTOSH, CHATHAM AND LONG COUNTIES At 219 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Harris Neck, or 17 miles east of Tibet, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Darien, Ludowici, Tibet, Coffee Bluff, Midtown Savannah, Windsor Forest, Jones and Montgomery. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BRYAN COUNTY, GA

