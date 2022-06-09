Special Weather Statement issued for Echols by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify. Be certain to monitor local radio and TV stations as well as local cable TV outlets for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect. Thunderstorms can produce large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes suddenly, sometimes with little or no warning. Be alert for rapidly changing weather conditions and be ready to act quickly if severe weather is observed or a warning is issued. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh; Inland Bryan; Inland Chatham; Inland Liberty; Inland McIntosh; Long STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF BRYAN, LIBERTY, MCINTOSH, CHATHAM AND LONG COUNTIES At 219 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Harris Neck, or 17 miles east of Tibet, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Darien, Ludowici, Tibet, Coffee Bluff, Midtown Savannah, Windsor Forest, Jones and Montgomery. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

BRYAN COUNTY, GA ・ 10 MINUTES AGO