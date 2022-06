A 2-year-old boy found alone at a Bronx street corner a day ago has been reunited with his family and no criminality is suspected in his case, police said Tuesday. Cops responding to a 911 call around 9 p.m. Monday found the toddler at the corner of Randall and Olmstead avenues, in the Castle Hill neighborhood. He was alone.

