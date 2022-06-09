Family seeks help to find shooter who killed KC father as child watched

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of a Kansas City man killed in front of his daughter last month is asking for help to find his killer.

Kansas City police found Aaron Eichelberger inside a car that had crashed near 88th Terrace and James A Reed Road. He had been shot with his 14-year-old daughter in the car.

Police said the 42-year-old man drove to the area to pick up his girl from a birthday party. Detectives said a gray four-door car followed the two as they left the party, and then suspects began shooting at Eichelberger.

Relatives said the 14-year-old girl survived the crash but witnessed a crime no child should have to endure.

“My daughter is having a very hard time coping with this. She did not want to be here today. It’s just something she could not handle. We have to get her counseling for this. She saw her father shot in front of her, basically, on the side of her. She was in the passenger seat, and he was in the driver’s seat,” said Danielle Eichelberger, the victim’s wife.

“She saw her father murdered right in front of her. This is not something she is coping with well. This is going to be a long healing process for her, and she’s only 14, starting her freshman year this fall. It’s hard for her. It will be difficult to overcome.”

Eichelberger was a member of the Heavy Construction Laborers’ union and was getting ready to celebrate his oldest daughter’s graduation from Raytown South High School.

Instead, his family has been grieving his death.

Up to a $25,000 reward is available for tips that lead to an arrest in this case. If you know something about this shooting, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

