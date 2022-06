Morrill County law enforcement and the Nebraska State Patrol are continuing to investigate a 2 car crash that claimed the life of a Sidney man Saturday. According to Nebraska State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas, the accident ocurred at approximately 4:20 pm MT Saturday just west of Bridgeport . A Dodge Caravan, driven by 65 year old Dusty Trembly of Sidney, was attempting to turn east on Highway 26 from a historical marker pull off near Bridgeport, when the van collided with a westbound Dodge Dakota pickup. Trembly was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the pickup as transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the van was also transported with minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

MORRILL COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO