Miranda Lambert reflects on nearly two decades in country music ahead of Time100 Gala
By ABC Audio
weisradio.com
5 days ago
Miranda Lambert made a trip to New York City this week to perform at the 2022 Time100 Gala, which took place at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Not only is she a performer this year, but she’s also one of Time’s “100 Most Influential People of 2022” and the only country star...
Sharon Osbourne and pregnant daughter Kelly were seen visiting Ozzy Osbourne at the hospital amid Ozzy's "major operation" on Monday afternoon. The family hasn't publicly shared the medical procedure Ozzy had to undergo, but Sharon indicated it would be a difficult surgery, and she was flying back to the West Coast to be by his side.
The Jean Louis dress Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 to sing “Happy Birthday” to John F. Kennedy appears to have been damaged after Kim Kardashian wore it to the 2022 Met Gala. The @marilynmonroecollection Instagram account shared photos of the dress — before and after Kardashian wore it....
On Monday (June 13th), “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest had a bit of a mishap while on his hit daytime talk show “LIVE With Kelly and Ryan.”. The Sun reports that during Monday’s episode of the show, Ryan Seacrest and his co-host Kelly Ripa was on the set having some fun with a few dogs. At one point, Seacrest struggled with one of the pups and sat on the ground to get the dog’s attention. However, it didn’t work out and the dog trainer on set ended up giving him another pup after the first one ran off stage.
Labor activist Ai-jen Poo has signed with ICM Partners, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.
The agency will represent Poo personally as well as the nonprofit she co-founded, the National Domestic Workers Alliance. As an individual client, Poo joins a roster that includes gun control advocate and retired congresswoman Gabby Giffords and Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza, and her business under ICM’s guidance will include speaking engagements, developing and hosting podcasts and developing and producing both unscripted and scripted projects.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Your Rich BFF' Creator Vivian Tu Signs With WMEEiza Gonzalez Signs With CAA (Exclusive)Chess Streamer Hikaru Nakamura Signs...
Comments / 0