New York City, NY

Miranda Lambert reflects on nearly two decades in country music ahead of Time100 Gala

By ABC Audio
weisradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiranda Lambert made a trip to New York City this week to perform at the 2022 Time100 Gala, which took place at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Not only is she a performer this year, but she’s also one of Time’s “100 Most Influential People of 2022” and the only country star...

weisradio.com

Outsider.com

‘American Idol’s Ryan Seacrest Suffers Unfortunate Mishap on ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’

On Monday (June 13th), “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest had a bit of a mishap while on his hit daytime talk show “LIVE With Kelly and Ryan.”. The Sun reports that during Monday’s episode of the show, Ryan Seacrest and his co-host Kelly Ripa was on the set having some fun with a few dogs. At one point, Seacrest struggled with one of the pups and sat on the ground to get the dog’s attention. However, it didn’t work out and the dog trainer on set ended up giving him another pup after the first one ran off stage.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

ICM Partners Signs Labor Activist Ai-jen Poo (Exclusive)

Labor activist Ai-jen Poo has signed with ICM Partners, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. The agency will represent Poo personally as well as the nonprofit she co-founded, the National Domestic Workers Alliance. As an individual client, Poo joins a roster that includes gun control advocate and retired congresswoman Gabby Giffords and Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza, and her business under ICM’s guidance will include speaking engagements, developing and hosting podcasts and developing and producing both unscripted and scripted projects.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Your Rich BFF' Creator Vivian Tu Signs With WMEEiza Gonzalez Signs With CAA (Exclusive)Chess Streamer Hikaru Nakamura Signs...
LOS ANGELES, CA

