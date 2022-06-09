Miranda Lambert reflects on nearly two decades in country music ahead of Time100 Gala

On Monday (June 13th), “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest had a bit of a mishap while on his hit daytime talk show “LIVE With Kelly and Ryan.”. The Sun reports that during Monday’s episode of the show, Ryan Seacrest and his co-host Kelly Ripa was on the set having some fun with a few dogs. At one point, Seacrest struggled with one of the pups and sat on the ground to get the dog’s attention. However, it didn’t work out and the dog trainer on set ended up giving him another pup after the first one ran off stage.

