Tyrann Mathieu believes he belongs in the Chiefs' Hall of Fame

By Charles Goldman
 4 days ago
Former Kansas City Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu recently took part in GQ’s “Actually Me” series.

You might remember when former Chiefs QB Alex Smith took part in the series in February of 2021. GQ has players create accounts across social media and secretly respond to questions asked about them. Mathieu answered questions on Instagram, Reddit, Youtube, TikTok, Twitter and other social media sites.

On Twitter, Mathieu responded to friends of the site THE SPOKEN!! Podcast. They posed the question: “Is Tyrann Mathieu a Chiefs Hall of Famer?”

Mathieu believes he will one day be inducted into the Ring of Honor.

“I would have to say yes. For me to have the opportunity to play in multiple Super Bowls, to win one, to bring back the Lamar Hunt trophy twice to Kansas City, then to individually to be as productive as I was, I know there’s a lot of Chiefs fans that they’ll always remember me.”

Mathieu finished his three-year run with the Chiefs having earned two All-Pro selections, two Pro Bowl selections, two AFC championship wins and a Super Bowl ring. He was twice selected by coaches and peers as the Derrick Thomas MVP winner. Mathieu started 47 games, recording 213 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks, four fumble recoveries, 13 interceptions, 27 passes defended and two defensive touchdowns. If he doesn’t land in the Ring of Honor, it won’t be for lack of production or achievements. He’ll almost certainly go down as the best free-agent signing in franchise history to this point.

Mathieu also revealed some information about free agency and how he landed with the New Orleans Saints. Be sure to watch the full video in the link at the top of the page to find out more.

