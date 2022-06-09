New and different exhibits highlight Albrecht-Kemper summer offerings
St. Joseph Post
5 days ago
Three new exhibits highlight the summer offerings of the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art in St. Joseph. Communications Director Jill Carlson says one of the exhibits is by a Kansas City photographer. “We’ve got a series of photographs by an artist out of Kansas City named Deanna Dikeman and her...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The newly crowned Miss Kansas, Ayanna Hensley, is still running on adrenaline and shock after being crowned in Pratt on Saturday. "I don't think it will set in until a couple weeks down the road," Hensley said. "It's still just so surreal to me. When it was time for crowning, the feeling, you can't describe. The best way I can describe it is static. When you're holding hands with the first runner up or the current Miss Kansas, you just never really know, but at that moment, you know, you're both so qualified and you're both so ready for this moment. If you look back at my crowning moment with my awesome first runner up, Jetta Smith, she was actually speaking over me, she was speaking over the legacy that I'll leave as Miss Kansas and as Ayanna, myself. I'm getting really emotional in that moment. From that moment on, it's been a whirlwind."
You know Eric and Eric and David and Billy, Mark and Lucas and Trudy and Vicky. If not, it might be surprising to find out that Missouri’s Senate race this year drew 34 entrants. Only four will make it to the general election, including two – the Libertarian Party’s...
Fifty-two percent of Kansas food pantries reported serving more clients in 2021 than 2020, according to a new study from the University of Missouri. This trend is nationwide, as food pantries are experiencing an increased need in food assistance because of inflation and lingering effects of the pandemic. In Kansas, the situation could soon get worse.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of people rallied on the National Mall and across the United States on Saturday in a renewed push for gun control measures after recent deadly mass shootings from Uvalde, Texas, to Buffalo, New York, that activists say should compel Congress to act. “Enough is enough,”...
A major piece of legislation that determines how the Army Corps of Engineers manages the Missouri River has passed the U.S. House. Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves, the top Republican on the House Transportation Committee, says part of the Water Resources Development Act limits the number of special habitat areas the Corps can build along the lower Missouri River for the endangered pallid sturgeon.
Missouri Western men's basketball coach Will Martin rounded out his 2022 recruiting class by signing Josh Book out of New Zealand on June 10. Book comes from Christ Church City, New Zealand and has four national team appearances already under his belt. In high school, Book averaged a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds per game, while snagging three steals and six assists per contest as well.
BARRY COUNTY —A second inmate who escaped from a Southwest Missouri County jail June 3, is in custody, according to the Barry County Sheriff's office. Matthew Crawford, 29, who made a dramatic change to his appearance while on the run is in custody in Greene County on requested charges of stealing and a hold for Barry County, according to online jail records. He was arrested in Springfield Monday.
A 46-year-old St. Joseph man has been charged with 1st degree domestic assault in the stabbing and wounding of another St. Joseph man Friday evening. The St. Joseph Police Department reports David Wayne Rhoades has been charged in the stabbing of 64-year-old Marty Forrest. The two are related. St. Joseph...
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The federal government says it will distribute $60 million among 12 states that have waterways that flow into the Mississippi River to help them control farm runoff and other pollution that contribute to a dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico. The money comes...
MARSHALL COUNTY —A tornado rolled through the northeast Kansas community of Marysville Saturday evening, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's department. The storm caused considerable damage to homes and downed power lines across the region. The high wind from the storm also caused damage in other northeast Kansas communities...
Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Wednesday that he’s issued subpoenas to seven school districts across the state as part of his ongoing investigation into school districts’ curriculum and practices. Schmitt, who is running in the GOP primary for U.S. Senate, said in a news release that the subpoenas...
Washington, D.C.– U.S. Senators Roger Marshall and Michael Bennet (D-CO) co-led a hearing on building drought resiliency in the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry’s Subcommittee on Conservation, Climate, Forestry, and Natural Resources, according to a media release from Marshall's office. The hearing, which featured two...
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senators Roy Blunt and Debbie Stabenow (Mich.) on Sunday announced their bipartisan bill to expand high-quality mental health and addiction services nationwide is included in the Senate bipartisan proposal, according to a media release from his office. Their initiative provides every state with funding for Certified...
NEW YORK (AP) — The nationwide average price for a gallon of gasoline has topped $5 for the first time ever. Auto club AAA said the average price on Saturday was $5.00. Motorists in some parts of the country, especially California, are paying far above that. The national average...
DALLAS COUNTY —A Missouri man died in an accident just before 4:30p.m. Thursday in Dallas County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Cadillac Escalade driven by Cameron W. Cromer, 45, Lebanon, was northbound on Route OO ten miles west of Lebanon. The driver failed to negotiate a...
The August Kansas primary election this year includes a constitutional amendment on abortion rights, and that’s attracting attention from people who normally don’t vote in primaries. That may have caused confusion for voters who aren’t used to casting a primary ballot or are not affiliated with a political...
LAWRENCE — The candidates running against Kris Kobach in the August primary for attorney general argue that it’s the Republicans’ race to lose — and that only he could lose it. Yet the former Kansas secretary of state and cable news show regular comes to the...
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations after a traffic stop. Just after 11pm Thursday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a gray 2010Chevrolet Malibu with an expired registration in the 3900 block of SW Topeka Boulevard, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. During...
A man in his 50s is recovering from wounds after a weekend stabbing. The St. Joseph Police Department reports an argument between two men in the 2800 block of South 20th Street Friday evening left one man with multiple stab wounds. A man, described to be in his 30s, has...
JASPER COUNTY—A Missouri woman died in an accident just after 6p.m. Wednesday in Jasper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Ford Escape driven by Cynthia L. Myers, 71, Joplin, was southbound on MO 66 at Central City Road west of Joplin. The driver failed to yield....
