Saint Joseph, MO

New and different exhibits highlight Albrecht-Kemper summer offerings

 5 days ago
Three new exhibits highlight the summer offerings of the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art in St. Joseph. Communications Director Jill Carlson says one of the exhibits is by a Kansas City photographer. “We’ve got a series of photographs by an artist out of Kansas City named Deanna Dikeman and her...

stjosephpost.com

