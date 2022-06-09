ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 arrested, 1 at-large after body found behind Geneva Hospital

By Hailie Higgins
 5 days ago

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with a dead body that was found behind Geneva General Hospital Sunday, police officials announced Thursday.

Kiara Scott of Geneva has been charged with Manslaughter in the Second Degree and Concealment of a Human Corpse, according to the Geneva Police Department.

The victim’s identity has also been released.

Officials say Keith Morlang, 44, of Waterloo, New York, had a medical emergency in the Town of Waterloo early in the morning Sunday. According to authorities, Scott and others told Morlang’s family they would take him to the hospital for treatment.

Instead, they took him to a parking lot, where they removed him from the vehicle and left him, concealing the body so Morlang would not be found.

The Geneva Police Department is currently still looking for another suspect, Lacrita Verstraete. Police say she is a 24-year-old white female with red hair who is 5’7″ and 115 pounds.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please contact Detective J.D. Winter at (315) 828-6780 or the On-Duty Supervisor at (315) 789-1111.

Julianne Johnson
4d ago

I don't even know what to say about both of these young women other than...evil. Their day is coming, you can't outrun the police. You'll be found and you'll join you partner in prison where you belong. To all who speculate, why is it whenever you hear or read about someone young passing its automatically thought to be an OD?? His family is greiving the loss of a son and brother. Have the class to wish them peace and healing at this difficult time. To his family, I hope the memories you share will bring you comfort today and in your difficult days ahead.

Susie Burke Coney
5d ago

why would they do something like that. That's just terrible. so young. Sorry to the family and all involved 🙏

Michele Taylor
4d ago

Wait I’m confused .. Was he already dead when they took him to hospital ? And how did they kill him.. what’s the relationship to the victim ?? Y was he with these 2 rags anyways?

News 8 WROC

