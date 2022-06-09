ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

‘We’re wanting justice’: Family of KC father who was fatally shot pleads for information

By Sophia Belshe
The Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

Nearly a month after a Kansas City man was fatally shot while driving with his daughter, his family is asking the public for information that could help police solve his case.

Aaron Eichelberger, 42, was found shot inside a crashed car at 88th Terrace and James A. Reed Road. He later died from his injuries.

“We want Kansas City to stand up and come through to solve this case,” his wife Danielle Eichelberger said Thursday at a news conference at the Kansas City Police Department.

Aaron Eichelberger, a father of five, was picking up his daughter from a friend’s house on May 14, the same day as his eldest daughter’s senior prom. A gray, four-door vehicle began following him and his daughter on their way home, and opened fire on Eichelberger’s car, said KCPD detective Scott Emery.

Eichelberger’s 14-year-old daughter was in the car with him when he was shot, but was not injured, police said.

“That’s something she’s going to have to live with for the rest of her life,” said Tonya Eichelberger, Aaron Eichelberger’s sister.

Emery said there is no indication that Eichelberger was targeted or that he provoked the attack in any way.

“It was just a dad picking up his daughter,” Emery said.

Aaron Eichelberger was fatally shot on May 14 and was found inside a crashed car at 88th Terrace and James A. Reed Road. He later died from his injuries. His family remembered him as a jokester, cook, fisher and football player. Submitted

Family members said Thursday that solving the case would help bring them closure.

“We’re through the grieving process — we’re wanting justice,” Danielle Eichelberger said.

His family remembered him as a loving father, son and brother.

“I miss him so much,” his mother Bertha Eichelberger said. “He didn’t harm nobody.”

Anyone with information can call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477 . There is a $25,000 standard reward for information that leads to an arrest.

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
