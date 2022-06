ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The "Head for the Cure 5k" is back in person this year. Sunday morning the foundation hosted the 5k for the first time in Rochester at Frontier Field. The event recognizes those who have been impacted by a brain tumor diagnosis and honors nominated survivors and caregivers with the "keeping the faith" and the legacy of love" recognitions.

