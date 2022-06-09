ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teton County, WY

Horserace gambling at Hole Bowl hangs in limbo

By Buckrail @ Lindsay
buckrail.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Wyo. — The Teton County Board of County Commissioners discussed a resolution to allow pari-mutuel wagering on live horseracing, historic horse racing and simulcast racing at Hole Bowl. After discussion and public comment, the board opted to continue the item to their July 5 meeting, when Chair...

buckrail.com

Comments / 0

Related
buckrail.com

County opens Fairgrounds to Yellowstone travelers

JACKSON, Wyo. — Travelers who planned to stay in Yellowstone National Park can spend the night at the Teton County Fairgrounds for self-contained camping, officials announced this afternoon. Yellowstone National Park is currently closed due to heavy flooding, rockslides, and extremely hazardous conditions. This closure will impact those planning...
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Masks on inside park buildings, says GTNP

MOOSE, Wyo. — For the time being, masks are to be worn inside of all park buildings within Grand Teton National Park (GTNP), due to the current high COVID-19 community level in Teton County, announced the park today. “Department of Interior policy requires that masks are required for everyone...
TETON COUNTY, WY
buckrail.com

A closer look at 4013 W Lake Creek Drive

WILSON, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

SNAPPED: Aftermath of supercell thunderstorm

JACKSON, Wyo. — A supercell thunderstorm that moved across Teton County yesterday left scattered paths of destruction, making some of the valley’s roadways unsurpassable. Frequent lightning and heavy downpours were reported as the storm moved across Teton Pass before tracking just north of the Town of Jackson. Depending...
JACKSON, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
County
Teton County, WY
Jackson, WY
Sports
Teton County, WY
Government
Jackson, WY
Lifestyle
Teton County, WY
Lifestyle
Jackson, WY
Government
Teton County, WY
Sports
Local
Wyoming Sports
buckrail.com

Teton County hit by severe thunderstorm on Sunday

JACKSON, Wyo. — A relatively rare supercell thunderstorm moved across Teton County on Sunday afternoon. Wind and hail damage along with frequent lightning and heavy downpours were reported with this storm as it moved across Teton Pass before tracking just north of the Town of Jackson. The storm initially...
TETON COUNTY, WY
buckrail.com

Feds get new guidelines for e-bikes in national parks, forests

JACKSON, Wyo. — A court ruling will make the Park Service review its sweeping permission as the Forest Service adds a new category of vehicle. Federal officials will operate under new guidelines as they struggle with how to regulate a growing number of fast-moving battery-assisted bicycles in national parks and national forests.
JACKSON, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling#Horseracing#Pari#Rr
Post Register

Idaho Falls settles with Chris Tapp for $11.7 million

The Idaho Falls City Council voted Thursday night to accept a settlement agreement with Christopher Tapp for $11.7 million. In October 2020, Tapp sued the city of Idaho Falls and several former Idaho Falls Police Department officers after he was wrongfully imprisoned for the 1996 rape and murder of Angie Dodge.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
buckrail.com

3rd Annual Reggae in the Rockies returns July 2-3

ALPINE, Wyo. — It’s time to get tickets for Reggae in the Rockies, an intimate, outdoor music festival featuring some of the top surf reggae/rock talent in the nation, just south of Jackson, from July 2-3, 2022. Eat, drink, dance, shop and camp while enjoying live music surrounded...
ALPINE, WY
Idaho State Journal

Man dies when ATV rolls down steep embankment in Southeast Idaho

On Wednesday at about 10:30 a.m., the Caribou County Sheriff received notification from the Lincoln County, Wyoming, Sheriff of an ATV accident that had occurred approximately 9.5 miles southeast on Afton, Wyoming, in Idaho. Lincoln County Search and Rescue was activated and responded to assist Caribou County. It was determined that the ATV operator had died at the scene prior to EMS arrival. The ATV had rolled down a sharp embankment while the operator was mending fences. The operator had been working by himself at the time of the accident. The operator was Lance Bateman, age 63, from Etna, Wyoming. The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office extends it condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Bateman during this difficult time.
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID
Jackson Hole Radio

Star Valley man killed in ATV wreck

A Star Valley man was killed in an ATV accident southeast of Afton, Wyoming Wednesday. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office, about 10:30 am the Caribou County Sheriff was given notification from the Lincoln County, Wyoming Sheriff of an ATV accident that had occurred approximately 9.5 miles west of the state line.
AFTON, WY
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho girl reported missing

An Idaho Falls girl has been reported missing. The Missing Juveniles & Adults in Idaho group is involved in the search for 17-year-old Kiralei "Kira" Lynn Doggett and provided the following information about her. Kiralei was last seen on Thursday evening at the Sonic fast food eatery in Idaho Falls and is believed to be a runaway. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
buckrail.com

How to be safe when lightning, thunder, and hail storms strike

JACKSON, Wyo — Sunday’s thunder, lightning, wind, and hail event, was a good reminder of how quickly storms can escalate here in the Tetons. Thunderstorms are most common during the summer months and can produce numerous hazards including large hail, high winds, lightning, and heavy rain. According to...
JACKSON, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy