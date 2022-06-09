Molly Sims Spills Her Best-Kept Beauty and Fashion Secrets for National Outlet Shopping Day

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Molly Sims is the ultimate multi-hyphenate. A world-renowned supermodel, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star has graced the covers of fashion magazines and strutted down the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. She's also a television triple threat as an actress, host and producer (fun fact: she’s the “OG” of Get Organized with The Home Edit ). In addition, the mother of three launched her own hit health and beauty podcast Lipstick on the Rim . But one of Sims’ unofficial titles you’re probably unaware of? Outlet shopping enthusiast.

“I’ve never met an outlet I didn’t like,” Sims exclusively told Us Weekly . We had the pleasure of chatting with the blonde beauty ahead of the first-ever National Outlet Shopping Day on June 11 and 12. In honor of this brand new holiday, Simon Premium Outlets and Mills are celebrating with major deals and giveaways accessible to shoppers across the country. The grand prize package includes a premium electric vehicle and a $20,000 shopping spree at any Simon outlet. Sign Us up!

Simon

“You get to go shopping, and you get the chance to have an electric car and you get to have a chance at $20,000. So, it’s really cool,” Sims said. “I like to celebrate National Margarita Day, and I actually like to celebrate National Outlet Day. It’s just this is two days, because there’s not enough time to do it in one.”

The Las Vegas alum has been shopping at Simon outlets for more than 20 years. She still visits the Cabazon outlets in Palm Springs and the Woodbury Common outlets in New York, picking out early holiday gifts or saving on investment pieces. “You can find amazing bags, amazing coats, jackets,” Sims said. “Honestly, they have it all: fashion, beauty, home.”

Courtesy of Molly Sims

If there’s any celeb we trust to give Us skincare tips, it’s Molly Sims — after all, the natural beauty was even glowing over Zoom. She revealed some of her must-have makeup products and anti-aging secrets, but it was this powerful piece of advice that really resonated with Us : “Play hard, work hard. I think how I look is how I feel, and I think they’re very connected. Be able to pivot, don’t get stuck,” Sims said. “I think your mindset can keep you young. I really do.”

Spa treatments are nice, but this wisdom? Priceless.

Keep reading for more recommendations from Sims!

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Amazon

“I love the Laneige lip mask . I love it for my kids, I love it for my husband, I love it for myself. It feels good. I like it, it gives a great sheen."

IGK First Class Charcoal Detox Dry Shampoo

Amazon

Sims' favorite dry shampoo? “Oribe, Klorane or the IGK . It’s fantastic!” she gushed.

Elaluz Cali Queen Face Palette

Revolve

“It’s a shimmer palette from Elaluz. It’s not expensive. It’s called Cali Queen Face Palette . And it is a great bronzer, and then they have two shimmers and a pop of pink. Great for a palette but not expensive.”

Clarins Lip Comfort Oil

Nordstrom

“For lips, Dior makes a great lip gloss, but Clarins made a dupe of it . It’s a little bit less expensive. It has the same applicator. People are obsessed with it.”

IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+

Sephora

“If you want to do something a little bit more, you can do the CC cream SPF 50 for anybody who’s constantly outside and you can dilute it a little. I do it with the Rodial Glow Drops, which really gives a nice sheen.”

Anastasia Beverly Hills Strong Hold Clear Brow Gel

Sephora

“There’s nothing better than Anastasia gel brow . I use clear, and your eyebrows do not move for days.”

Supergoop Glow Screen Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 40

Nordstrom

“I also love a Glow Screen primer when I’m out, which is amazing. It’s got an SPF of 40. It’s broad-spectrum, gives you a little bit of a glow but also acts as a primer.”

Wander Beauty Double Date Lip & Cheek Compact

Nordstrom

“Wander makes a dual Double Date Lip and Cheek . It’s a really nice color.”

Ole Henriksen C-Rush Vitamin C Gel Moisturizer

Sephora

“Every person, I don’t care if you’re 20 or 50, you need a Vitamin C cream. If you want to do Barbara [Sturm] and pay more or if you want to do Ole Henriksen and pay less. For brightening, you need a Vitamin C.”

Lancer Skincare The Method: Polish Exfoliator for Normal to Combination Skin

Nordstrom

“You need to exfoliate. Dr. Lancer makes — it’s called The Method . It’s a little strong, they make more of a sensitive one that I leave in the shower a couple times a week. If you strip, you want to add moisture back into your skin. You want to hydrate, so you’ve got to exfoliate,” Sims said. “Consistency is everything within your routine, but also taking care of your skin.”

And don't forget to check out Simon Premium Outlets for National Outlet Shopping Day. “Massive giveaway, massive savings, offers, exclusives," Sims raved. "It’s amazing." Happy shopping!