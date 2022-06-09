ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

'Energy' behind Celtics with chance to build lead on Warriors

By FLM
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

The Boston Celtics are in position to take a commanding lead in the NBA Finals, while the Golden State Warriors are hoping they don't have to play without star guard Stephen Curry. Boston is halfway toward winning its first NBA title since 2008 and the Celtics will look to...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

NBA Finals: Warriors' supporting cast flips script, carries Stephen Curry in crucial Game 5 win vs. Celtics

SAN FRANCISCO -- If a fortune teller told you that Stephen Curry was going to make history in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, you'd probably guess that the Golden State Warriors would come away with a win. After all, Curry was coming off a jaw-dropping 43-point, 10-rebound effort in Game 4 that put him in the esteemed point-guard company of legends Magic Johnson and Jerry West. The possibilities, it seemed, were endless.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

James Wiseman injury update: Warriors' sidelined big man could return to action for Summer League, per report

Second-year center James Wiseman didn't play at all for the Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors this season due to a right knee injury, but his return to action is approaching. Following a plasma-rich injection in April, Wiseman is getting close to clearance for full contact, and as a result there's optimism within the organization that he could return to action in Summer League in July, according to Shams Charania and Anthony Slater.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Warriors vs. Celtics: Nine plays that explain Golden State's pivotal Game 5 win in 2022 NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors are one victory away from a championship. In a way, their Game 5 win was precisely the opposite of their Game 4 victory -- after Stephen Curry lit up TD Garden for 43 points on 14-for-26 shooting on Friday, he scored just 16 points on 7-for-22 shooting at Chase Center in their 104-94 victory on Monday. In another way, it was extremely similar -- the Warriors won by 10 points, shut down the Boston Celtics in the fourth quarter and overcame an inefficient offensive performance.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Wisconsin will play Stanford in men's college basketball at the Milwaukee Brewers' stadium this November

College basketball's most distinct and unusual regular-season event for next season will take place on a professional baseball field in Milwaukee. Wisconsin will play Stanford in men's basketball on Friday, Nov. 11, sources told CBS Sports. On the women's side, Wisconsin will face Kansas State. The doubleheader is being billed as the "Aurora Health Care Brew City Battle," according to a source, and the game will be held at American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers. Television partners and exact game times have not yet been finalized, sources said. Sports marketing firm Intersport, which also runs the CBS Sports Classic each December, is organizing the event.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Andre Pallante: Pushed off Wednesday start

Pallante won't start Wednesday's game against the Pirates as originally planned and will instead serve as a "bridge" reliever behind Jack Flaherty (shoulder) in that contest, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Flaherty is forgoing a third rehab start in the minors and instead returning from the 60-day injured list...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Remains on bench

Stallings will sit for the second straight game Sunday against the Astros. Stallings has been on the bench for back-to-back games on just one previous occasion this season, though there haven't been reports that his absence Sunday is due to injury. Nick Fortes will get another start behind the plate, catching for Edward Cabrera.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Brady Singer: Wild in no-decision

Singer did not factor in the decision against San Francisco on Monday, allowing two runs on two hits and five walks while striking out five over five innings. Singer allowed only two hits -- both doubles -- in his five frames, but he yielded a season-high five walks. Four of the free passes came consecutively in the third inning, when Singer couldn't find his control and walked in a pair of runs with two outs. Walks hadn't been an issue for Singer this season -- he entered Monday having yielded just four free passes across 35.1 frames -- but the right-hander has been worse in that area in previous campaigns. After hurling 16.2 scoreless innings over four appearances across a month-long period in April and May, Singer has come back to earth by giving up 15 earned runs over 20.2 frames in his past four starts.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Clinches series Saturday

Vasilevskiy stopped 20 of 21 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Rangers in Game 6. Vasilevskiy permitted just a single goal for the third straight game, and he closed out the series with five goals allowed in four straight wins. The tally he allowed Saturday was a Frank Vatrano goal that Steven Stamkos needed just 21 seconds to answer. Vasilevskiy is 12-5 with a 2.27 GAA and a .928 save percentage in 17 playoff contests, and he'll now turn his attention to the Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Finals. Game 1 is scheduled for Wednesday in Denver.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Nick Fortes: Swipes bag

Fortes went 0-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Astros. Fortes got aboard on an error and stole second in the second inning. Speed typically isn't a big component of a catcher's game -- this was Fortes' first steal in six contests this season, and he's never had more than six in a season in the minors. The 25-year-old has been limited to 24 plate appearances, but he's racked up seven hits, including two home runs, six RBI and 10 runs scored through six contests this season. Continued success at the plate could see Fortes begin to chip away at Jacob Stallings' playing time.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Astros' Yuli Gurriel: Modest hitting streak ends

Gurriel went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Monday against the Rangers. Gurriel was riding a modest four-game hitting streak into Monday's game. Though he collected only one hit in each of those contests, he did record three doubles. That was a welcomed sign of increased power for Gurriel, as he has just a .350 slugging percentage across 219 plate appearances on the season.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Giants' Evan Longoria: Remains sidelined

Longoria (hamstring) remains on the bench Sunday against the Dodgers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Longoria left Friday's game with left hamstring tightness and didn't appear in Saturday's contest. Exactly how much more time he'll have to miss is unclear. Wilmer Flores will get the start at the hot corner Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Losing out on playing time

McCarthy remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. McCarthy had a semi-regular spot in the Arizona lineup to close out May, but he now finds himself on the bench for the eighth time in 12 games to begin June. Playing time is likely to be even harder to come by for McCarthy moving forward with Daulton Varsho expected to factor into the outfield and designated-hitter mix more frequently now that catcher Carson Kelly has returned from the 10-day injured list.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Royals' Zack Greinke: Lights out in rehab start

Greinke (elbow) struck out four over five shutout innings Sunday in his rehab start with Triple-A Omaha. He allowed one hit and no other baserunners in the outing. Greinke retired the 15 of the 16 hitters he faced with extreme efficiency, needing just 49 pitches (33 strikes) to get the job done. Though the Royals might have preferred Greinke to work longer Sunday after missing his previous two turns through the big-league rotation with an elbow injury, he looks like he'll be ready to make his next start with Kansas City. Assuming Greinke checks out fine once he's re-evaluated by the big-league training staff, he could return from the 15-day injured list and slot into the Royals rotation Friday in Oakland.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Pulled after four innings

Skubal (5-3) took the loss Sunday against Toronto, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five in four innings. After pitching well through the first three innings, Skubal was touched up for four runs in the fourth. He allowed four extra-base hits and needed 34 pitches to complete the frame. It was the most runs given up in a start by the lefty since April 28, ending a streak of seven straight starts in which he pitched at least five innings and allowed three runs or fewer. Despite the poor showing, the 25-year-old is still having an excellent year with a 2.71 ERA and 75:12 K:BB in 69.1 innings. His next start will likely be at the end of next week against Texas.
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Curt Casali: Sitting Sunday

Casali will be on the bench Sunday against the Dodgers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Casali is playing through a hamstring issue and expects to for some time, but he isn't expected to wind up on the injured list. Austin Wynns will take over behind the plate Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson hit postseason 3-point benchmark that nine teams haven't reached

There are nine NBA teams that haven't made 1,000 3-point shots in their entire playoff histories: the Knicks, Nets, Wizards, Grizzlies, 76ers, Timberwolves, Hornets, Pelicans and Kings. You'll notice that the Golden State Warriors do not occupy that list. In fact, you could remove all but two players in their history and they'd still clear the 1,000 3-pointer benchmark.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Sitting Sunday

Raleigh will be on the bench Sunday against the Red Sox. The Mariners didn't have a clear starting catcher for the early part of the season, but Raleigh has a firm grip on the role now. His off day Sunday follows five straight starts. Luis Torrens will take over behind the plate.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Reds' Hunter Strickland: Picks up second save

Strickland earned a save against the Diamondbacks on Monday, pitching a perfect ninth inning during which he struck out one batter. The Reds have deployed a variety of closers this season, with five different pitchers notching at least one save. Alexis Diaz was the ninth-inning option of choice the day prior, but manager David Bell turned to Strickland on Monday with Cincinnati up by a run. The veteran came through to earn the save, needing only 12 pitches to retire the side in order. Strickland has previous closing experience -- he saved 14 games for San Francisco in 2018 -- so it's feasible that he could eventually move to the front of the pack for the Reds' closer role. However, the right-hander hasn't exactly impressed this season, posting a 5.73 ERA, 1.86 WHIP and ugly 21:17 K:BB across 22 innings.
CINCINNATI, OH

