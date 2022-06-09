New Zealand 412-5 at lunch as England toil at Trent Bridge LIVE!

Lauren Price made light work of her professional debut as she teased glimpses of her blistering speed to cruise to victory over Valgerdur Gudstensdottir at Wembley Arena on Saturday. The Olympic middleweight gold medalist delivered the flurries and footwork of a pure lightweight to underline her huge potential as a...
Colm Collins was beaming after Saturday's comeback win over Roscommon. He had every reason to be. The Banner boss had just watched his team pull off a stunning comeback to sink the Connacht finalists. The Munster side found themselves trailing by five points after 67 minutes, but dug deep to...
Aberdeen want a deal worth up to £10m if they are to sell Calvin Ramsay to Liverpool this summer. The Dons have been locked in talks with the Champions League finalists over the 18-year-old right-back after Liverpool made an initial £4m offer, with £2m in add-ons. However,...
Kerry will face Mayo in the All-Ireland quarter-finals, with Dublin drawn against Cork. Dublin vs Cork live on Sky Sports 6pm Saturday June 25. The four ties will take place at Croke Park. Based on the rota, the semi-finals will be Dublin/Cork vs Kerry/Mayo, and Galway/Armagh vs Derry/Clare. The Kingdom...
Mayo found a way once again in the qualifiers on Saturday. Their latest edition of a great escape from the Westerners in the back door was turning a six-point second-half deficit against Kildare into a 2-13 to 0-14 win. This was in spite of some high-profile stars missing from the...
The Saudi-backed circuit launched at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire this week, where former world No 1 Dustin Johnson and six-time major champion Phil Mickelson were among the headline names competing in the 54-hole event offering a total of $25million prize purse. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced on Thursday...
Lewis Hamilton has revealed the pain caused by the bouncing of his Mercedes left him "praying for the end" of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday. After Hamilton had experienced severe discomfort during practice and qualifying on Friday and Saturday, the Mercedes driver had warned he was concerned about making it through the race.
Coroebus was made to work but the 2000 Guineas hero showed his class to win the St James's Palace Stakes in a thrilling finish at Royal Ascot. Charlie Appleby's star three-year-old, a 10/11 favourite for Tuesday's Group One contest, was handed an unfavourable draw in stall two and met the expected traffic behind the pacemakers.
England boss Gareth Southgate expressed concern at his team's reliance on Harry Kane after failing to score against Italy at Molineux. The goalless draw leaves them winless after three Nations League games and having scored only once in the campaign - Kane's late penalty that levelled things up against Germany.
Jonny Bairstow smashed England's second-fastest Test hundred, from just 77 balls, as his side romped to a target of 299 against New Zealand and clinched a first series victory in 17 months in devastating style. Bairstow (136 off 92 balls) looked on course to trump Gilbert Jessop's record 76-ball ton,...
Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle assesses the chances of her three rides on day two of the Royal Meeting and expects a big run from Bay Bridge in the Group 1 feature, the Prince Of Wales's Stakes. Classy Tempus to run well in Hunt Cup. The best of my...
"Superstar" Baaeed kicked Royal Ascot 2022 off with a bang, extending his unbeaten career record to eight with a stylish victory in the Queen Anne Stakes. William Haggas' Lockinge winner was the star attraction on day one of the five-day meeting and set off as 1/6 favourite to win the opening contest under Jim Crowley.
Holders Meath were convincing 1-13 to 0-1 winners against Monaghan at Drumhowan with Stacey Grimes scoring 0-8. Leinster champions Dublin also scored big with a 5-14 to 2-4 success over Cavan in Clann Mhuire. Carla Rowe fired 2-3 for the hosts. Mayo bounced back from their TG4 Connacht final defeat...
Our tipster Jones Knows is getting creative and is combining three short fancies into a 3/1 treble for Wednesday's action. Watch every race live on Sky Sports Racing. Saffron Beach is fast becoming the biggest lay of the meeting judged on the way her price has shortened in the past few days in the Duke Of Cambridgeshire Stakes (4.20). All I can see in her make-up for the race is negatives, negatives, negatives.
Stradivarius will face nine rivals as he goes in search of a fourth Gold Cup at Royal Ascot on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Racing. John and Thady Gosden's stayer is one of the most popular horses of recent years and would equal a record set by Yeats, who won four successive Gold Cups between 2006 and 2009.
Schwartzel carded a two-over 72 at the Centurion Club to end the week on seven under and two clear of compatriot Henni Du Plessis, earning him the winners' cheque of $4million. The South African duo were both part of Stinger GC, who won the team competition alongside Branden Grace and...
Floyd Mayweather will fight in Japan again in another exhibition, this time against MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura. Promoters on Tuesday said the bout is scheduled for September, though the rules and length of the bout have not yet been made public. Mayweather retired undefeated from professional boxing almost five years...
Gareth Southgate has said Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are just two of many forwards fighting for an England World Cup spot and he is happy with the attacking options at his disposal. The Manchester United pair are at risk of missing out on Qatar 2022, with their absence from...
Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle became the most successful female rider at Royal Ascot with victory on Bradsell in the Coventry Stakes on day one of the five-day meeting. A wide-margin winner of his only previous start at York, the Archie Watson-trained juvenile was an 8/1 chance under his...
Cork are through to the All-Ireland quarter-finals after a 2-18 to 1-16 win over Limerick in the second round of the qualifiers. The sides were well matched at Páirc Uí Chaoimh but the Rebels made their numerical advantage count when Limerick's Gordon Brown was black-carded in the second half.
