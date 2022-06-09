ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Rwanda-bound migrants could be released on tags if first flight delayed

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jSTSW_0g5jpsyz00

Migrants being held in detention centres before they are sent to Rwanda could be tagged and released if legal action means the first deportation flight is delayed.

Up to 130 people have been notified they could be removed on the inaugural flight, due to take off on Tuesday.

But lawyers for more than 90 migrants have already submitted legal challenges asking to stay in the UK, with the rest expected to follow this week.

The charity Care4Calais, the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) and pressure group Detention Action are seeking a judicial review of the Rwanda scheme – which they have described as “unlawful” – in the High Court, with a hearing due on Friday.

Asylum Aid is the latest organisation to join the campaign after it said its lawyers had applied on Thursday for an urgent injunction to stop the flight until its judicial review claim could be heard.

The refugee charity, supported by fellow campaign group Freedom From Torture, has asked for the claim to be considered alongside the existing application at Friday’s hearing.

The wave of legal action has cast doubt on whether the first flight will go ahead as planned.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We remain confident in our position, should the legal challenges require us going to the courts we will argue our case. It’s true to say the first flight is due for next week so we have that ready to go.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SwomE_0g5jpsyz00
Home Secretary Priti Patel and Rwandan minister for foreign affairs Vincent Biruta signed the deal in April (Flora Thompson/PA) (PA Wire)

In the event of a delay, Home Office officials are understood to be prepared to release and monitor those who are being detained with measures which could include placing them on immigration bail and requiring them to sign on regularly at a reporting centre.

The department said it has not ruled out using GPS tagging, although officials confirmed this was not the current policy for the group due to be sent to Rwanda next week.

The Government may have to allow the detainees to leave if the flight cannot happen in a reasonable timeframe, in line with rules on immigration detention powers which prevent people facing removal being held indefinitely.

Conservative MP Peter Bone called for new legislation allowing deportations to Rwanda to be brought to the Commons “immediately” if current plans are stopped in the courts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nuf97_0g5jpsyz00
Peter Bone (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

Meanwhile, there have been suggestions Zambia is among other countries who have apparently expressed interest in taking UK asylum seekers, depending on how the Rwanda deal works out.

So far this year 10,020 migrants have crossed the Channel to the UK, analysis of Government figures by the PA news agency shows. No crossings were recorded on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The Rwanda policy does not rule out removing Ukrainians and Afghans fleeing conflict if they are deemed by the Home Office to have arrived in the UK illegally – prompting concern from campaigners – as the only nationality exempt from the scheme is Rwandans.

Dame Emma Thompson, who has an adopted son from the east African nation, has described the scheme as “eye-wateringly mad and callous” in interview with Sky News’ Beth Rigby, adding that the Government’s approach “does not represent the soul of this country”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dZTlN_0g5jpsyz00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Former minister Jesse Norman, who withdrew his long-standing support of Boris Johnson ahead of the confidence vote earlier this week, branded the policy “ugly, likely to be counter-productive and doubtful of legality”.

A Twitter account entitled Our Home Office, purporting to be run by staff in the department, has been set up expressing its support for refugees amid reports that some civil servants oppose the plan.

It is understood senior Home Office officials are not aware of any staff who have refused to work on the policy.

A Home Office spokeswoman said the department “expected legal challenges, however we are determined to deliver this new partnership”, and that the policy “fully complies with international and national law”.

She added: “Currently all those in scope for the first flight to Rwanda are in detention – we have not ruled out the use of GPS tagging to monitor individuals if they are released from immigration detention.”

At the same time the department announced it had removed 33 foreign criminals, and two people “with no right to be in the UK”, to Albania.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 1

Related
newschain

Rwanda deportation flight set to leave after legal challenge fails

The first flight taking asylum seekers to Rwanda is set to leave the UK after a last-ditch legal bid to halt the controversial deportation policy failed. The archbishops of Canterbury and York joined opposition parties in condemning the plan, describing it as “immoral” and saying that it “shames Britain”.
IMMIGRATION
newschain

Rwanda ‘committed to helping migrants sent from UK to build new lives’

Rwanda is committed to helping asylum seekers deported from the UK rebuild their lives in a new country, a spokeswoman for the government of the African state has said. As the first deportation flight prepared to leave Britain, Yolande Makolo said they did not believe that being sent to her country should be regarded as a “punishment” by the migrants.
IMMIGRATION
newschain

Rwanda migrant removal policy faces court challenges

The Government’s immigration policy of sending some asylum seekers to Rwanda is set to face two challenges in the courts on Monday. A High Court judge ruled on Friday that the first flight to the east African country could go ahead on Tuesday but this is set to be challenged in the Court of Appeal.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beth Rigby
newschain

Woman admits murdering her two-year-old son

A woman has admitted murdering her two-year-old son, who died in hospital. Police visited a property in Upper Garth Gardens, Guisborough, North Yorkshire, after a report of concern was made about Daniel Hodgson Green on February 2. He was taken to hospital and later died, Cleveland Police said at the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Teenager used drone to spy on Russian convoy and help Ukrainian military

As Russian tanks and trucks rumbled close to their village, a Ukrainian teenager and his father stealthily launched their small drone into the air to spy on them. Working as a team, they took bird’s-eye photos of the armoured column moving towards Kyiv and pinpointed its co-ordinates, swiftly messaging the precious information to the Ukrainian military.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rwanda#Freedom From Torture#Immigration Detention#Detention Action#Home Office
newschain

Ex-soldier who killed neighbours tells court he cannot remember attack

An ex-soldier who stabbed his neighbours to death claims he cannot remember the attack despite recounting the incident to police in a 999 call just a few moments afterwards. Collin Reeves, 35, is on trial for murder at Bristol Crown Court for killing Jennifer and Stephen Chapple on November 21 last year in Norton Fitwarren, outside Taunton in Somerset.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
newschain

Johnson’s new cost-of-living tsar said PM should go

Downing Street has defended the appointment of the Government’s new cost-of-living business tsar after it emerged he is a Welsh nationalist who had called for Boris Johnson to go. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the remarks by David Buttress, the founder and former chief executive of the Just...
POLITICS
newschain

£18m funding announced for free school meals for infants

The funding per pupil for universal infant free school meals will increase, the Government has announced. The move was announced as supermarkets and sports organisations said they would support poorer pupils across the country this summer in partnership with the Government’s Holiday Activities and Food programme. Education Secretary Nadhim...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
newschain

Royal Ascot day one – in pictures

Day one at Royal Ascot may have been lacking the Queen – but an equine king was certainly in attendance as Baaeed once again showed his rivals a clean pair of heels and extended his unbeaten run to eight in the opening Queen Anne Stakes. We look back on the highlights from the first day at the Berkshire jamboree:
WORLD
newschain

War of words between unions and the Government ahead of rail strikes

A war of words has erupted between unions and the Government ahead of next week’s rail strikes after Downing Street accused unions of moving to industrial action without proper negotiations. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman rejected claims the Government could be doing more to prevent the transport chaos facing...
WORLD
newschain

Baaeed and Nature Strip light up opening afternoon at Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot thrives on international competition. So it was hard to believe it had been 10 years since the great Australian mare Black Caviar graced British shores. The way her compatriot Nature Strip lit up day one in the King’s Stand Stakes will surely open the floodgates for more challengers in the coming years.
ANIMALS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
139K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy