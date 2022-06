The United States has been home to 233 mass shootings in 2022. There have been 20 mass shootings just since last week’s massacre at a Texas elementary school that left 19 children and two adults dead. Two hundred fifty-six people have died, and 1,010 have been injured in mass shootings since the beginning of the year. Gun violence is now the number one killer of children under the age of 18. With these horrific numbers as a backdrop, President Biden made a rare evening appearance to appeal to Congress to act on gun control.

TEXAS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO