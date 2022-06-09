Gas prices in Iowa continue to rise

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans are in for an uncomfortable day, and it could lead to them lowering those thermostats at home. While it may feel nice to keep your home at 70 and below, Iowans can save up to 5% on their bill for every degree above 78 on the thermostat, according to MidAmerican Energy Company. While there will be more energy demand this week, the company reports its power grid is in good shape to handle it.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Voting machines used in last week's Iowa primaries malfunctioned, the Iowa Secretary of State's Office said. KCRG reports just a few dozen errors have been reported, but it's raising a lot of eyebrows because those machines are used in most Iowa counties. That includes...
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Food Bank of Iowa distribution center services 700 smaller frontline partners in 55 different counties. They say that the need is on the rise in the state. "April and May of 2022 looked and felt a lot like April and May of 2020. The...
DES MOINES, Iowa — The number of riders are up for the Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority. Since March, the transportation company says they've seen a 15% increase in ridership. As temperatures warm up, an increase is expected, but high gas prices are also contributing. "We are currently...
URBANDALE, Iowa — Energy demand is going to be high amid extremely high temperatures in Iowa. Even the overnight temperatures will stay in the mid-70s for the next couple of days. MidAmerican Energy says to make sure you keep the shades or curtains down during the day. Make sure...
OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — Last week's storm destroyed several crops for one Iowa farm about an hour away from Council Bluffs. They were still able to make it out to Sunday's Omaha Farmer's Market but Bridgewater Farms has new challenges ahead, KETV reports. Usually, Bridgewater Farms has a lot...
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Ironman triathlon was held on Sunday in Des Moines, and Storm Lake native Matthew Hanson won first place. Hanson said that things couldn't have gone better today. "You can't be upset with a podium coming away from a win. It's great. Fourth time winning...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds held a news conference Tuesday morning to unveil a $100 million school safety plan. I want to assure parents that your children’s safety at school is just as important to me." “Every family should be able to confidently send their...
OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — The Douglas County Attorney is investigating allegations of an Iowa man's trail of broken hearts and broken bank accounts. Prosecutors say two years after KETV's investigative reports first aired, more women are coming forward alleging John Clarke, 53, preyed on their affection and drained them emotionally and financially.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans in cities across the state are taking part in different March for Our Lives rallies in Iowa this weekend. Around 100 Central Iowans marched toward the Capitol on Friday afternoon. I'm about the same age as the people who died in Texas. That really...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. It was another hot day today across central Iowa and there is much more of that heat to come. As we head into Monday and Tuesday we will see partly cloudy skies with high temperatures just shy of 100 here in the DSM metro. Places off towards the west (Atlantic, Carroll, Fort Dodge) will possibly crack the 100 degree mark with high temperatures around 100-102. Heat index values on Monday and Tuesday will be in the neighborhood of 105-107 so be sure to take it easy if you have any outdoor activities planned.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some lawmaker-approved changes to Iowa's childcare and mental health systems were signed into law on Monday by Gov. Kim Reynolds. One law Reynolds signed allows child care centers to collect more money per child for families who rely on the state childcare assistance program. The...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Severe thunderstorm warning for Boone, Greene, and Webster counties until 5:30 p.m. (expired) A tornado watch is in effect for portions of central and southwest Iowa. The watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Stay with KCCI on-air and online for the latest weather updates.
WASHINGTON — A new video shows a mob shoving Capitol Police officers and forcing them to open doors. Prosecutors say St. Ansgar's Daryl Johnson was a part of this group. The Federal court released this video to KCCI and other media outlets. Johnson and his son, Daniel, pleaded guilty.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — About 3,400 babies die unexpectedly each year, but an Iowa family who lost one of their own is on a mission to help those grieving families. KCRG reports Angelo and Karissa Taylor experienced the worst pain a parent could have when their son Karim died at just 7 months old in 2016.
FORT MADISON, Iowa — A former Iowa Department of Corrections nurse who wasfired for giving inmates too much of the COVID-19 vaccine now faces a reprimand from the state Board of Nursing. Amanda Dodson will need to pay $500 and complete a training course for giving 77 inmates six...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Dangerous heat with feels like temperatures in the 100s. Storms overnight Tuesday and more on Wednesday, some storms will be severe. Brief break from heat Thursday and Friday, but it returns next week. Summary:. Smoke from wildfires in AZ prevented...
ORLANDO, Fla. — This year's Special Olympics USA Games wrapped up Saturday in Orlando, Florida, and Team Iowa is coming home with some hardware. Team Iowa is made up of 76 athletes and Unified partners, 23 coaches, and 10 staff from across the state. The team is bringing home...
Central Decatur girls' basketball coach Frank Howell died on Friday afternoon after a long fight against a glioblastoma, a rare form of cancer in the brain. He was 52. KCCI had run a story on Howell's fight while he was still coaching his girls' basketball team. Howell had been the...
