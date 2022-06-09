Gas prices in Iowa continue to rise

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. It was another hot day today across central Iowa and there is much more of that heat to come. As we head into Monday and Tuesday we will see partly cloudy skies with high temperatures just shy of 100 here in the DSM metro. Places off towards the west (Atlantic, Carroll, Fort Dodge) will possibly crack the 100 degree mark with high temperatures around 100-102. Heat index values on Monday and Tuesday will be in the neighborhood of 105-107 so be sure to take it easy if you have any outdoor activities planned.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO