NASHVILLE, Tennessee — SHATTERED LIVES, FAMILY AND FRIENDS DYING, motivated the people in a rural Middle Tennessee community to decide “enough is enough” as drugs and alcohol took a heavy toll. They united local law enforcement, pastors, ministries of Hohenwald and Lewis County, when churches came together — they prayed — they were unified — they held a rally in fall 2021, walking through downtown with determination that “Hope Lives in Hohenwald.” It has led to miraculous changes.

HOHENWALD, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO