Mississippi State

Anti-gun violence rallies planned in Mississippi Saturday

By Mina Corpuz
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 5 days ago
FILE - Protesters chant slogans outside the George R. Brown Convention Center to protest the National Rifle Association annual meeting in Houston, May 27, 2022. March for Our Lives and other gun control groups plan to mobilize supporters on June 11, 2022, to push Congress to require universal background checks, to pass red flag laws allowing guns to be confiscated in certain cases and to raise the age limit to purchase certain guns after recent mass shootings. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Three marches Saturday in Mississippi will join a national call for lawmakers to address gun violence and pass gun control measures.

Demonstrations are scheduled in Jackson at the Mississippi State Capitol, Oxford City Hall and Fairpark in downtown Tupelo, each from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. They will happen alongside marches in Washington D.C. and across the country for March For Our Lives.

March For Our Lives formed in 2018 as a student-led organization after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. where 17 students and staff died.

That year, students from the school and around the country went to Washington to demonstrate and call for gun control measures.

The Saturday marches were scheduled in response to the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas where 17 students and teachers died, according to March For Our Lives.

Since the group’s 2018 demonstration, there have been countless other gun violence incidents and a lack of gun control to prevent shootings, according to the organization.

So far this year, there have been 251 mass shootings in the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which counts gun violence and crime incidents daily and verifies them. Five of this year’s mass shootings occurred in Mississippi.

A mass shooting is defined as four or more people shot or killed during a single incident at the same time and location, not including the shooter.

In 2022, there have been 450 school shootings in the county, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Five have happened in Mississippi this year.

People who would like to participate are asked to register on the pages for Jackson, Oxford and Tupelo. Information about other marches can be found here.

Comments / 32

CCC WJIW
5d ago

Let's get to the root of the issue, it's not guns. It's the people using the guns. What the common factor in them?? Let's have a rally about that

Reply(17)
17
scare the masses
4d ago

Funny how I can remember the days when we would go to high school and there would be trucks in the parking lot with gun racks in them and weapon attached to it. We never had these issues in the 70’s and 80’s. The generations after have been coddled so badly, expect everything for nothing and have meltdowns at the drop of a hat because they don’t get their way. Parents need to start discipline in the home and stick to it. Internet has ruined our children and some of us for that matter

Reply
9
Peggy Schmitt
4d ago

Criminals do not care if they get their guns legally. They will just get them illegally, just like people get drugs illegally.we need to be concentrating on how to avoid the mentally illness and morality problem that causes these deaths. You will never stop killings in drug sales, and theft, but you can reduce the mental and moral problems that are rampant in this country.

Reply(1)
6
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

Jackson, MS
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

 https://mississippitoday.org/

