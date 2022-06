The stations are proud to be the official media sponsors of the third annual Juneteenth in LA Parade kicking off at Inglewood High School at 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 19, 2022. NBC4 has sponsored the event since its inaugural year in 2020 in commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States and to celebrate Black excellence in the community.

