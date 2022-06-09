National Croquet Day Tournament

The Hilton-Parma Senior Center is offering a new monthly program where a local presenter will speak about an interesting topic or history, followed by pizza. All presentations will occur on the fourth Monday of the month with most presentations in the morning followed by a lunch of pizza and a beverage.
Brockport – Passed away at the age of 80 after a long illness. Fred was predeceased by his son Eric Charles Gaines, his parents Irving F. Gaines, and Annabele (Johnson) Gaines of Clarendon, sister Marcia (Howard) Palmer of Barre, his nephews Dennis, Greg, and Jeff Kingdollar of Florida, Phillip and Kevin Palmer of Barre, and his grandparents, Charles and Hilda (Green) Gaines of Clarendon.
Spencerport – Sunday June 5th, 2022. Age 83. Born in Buffalo, NY. Predeceased by parents Fred & Evelyn Segert, granddaughter Ashlyn Wynings. She is survived by sons Jeff (Tammy), Greg (Rosanne), and 6 grandchildren . Brother Paul (JoAnn) Segert of Arizona and 2 nieces, many cousins, and special friends.
Summer Camp is back. School-age children can enjoy spending the summer with the Sweden/Clarkson Recreation Staff and taking a fun field trip every week. Camp runs Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Early Care from 7 to 8:30 a.m. and Late Care from 4:30 to 6 p.m.) at the Community Center, 4927 Lake Road. Campers may attend any combination of days and weeks starting June 27 through August 26.
After 15 years of operation, the Spencerport Depot and Canal museum is now open for the season with a new look. Director Simon Devenish undertook a major overhaul of the museum layout last year to provide a more interactive experience for visitors new and old as they enjoy a stroll through history.
Genesee Country Village & Museum welcomes visitors to explore stories of Black Americans in Western NY in the years following emancipation and the abolition of slavery in the United States on Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Honoring Juneteenth. The event will focus on the everyday lives of both former enslaved and free Black Americans – seeking to reunite with family members scattered across the country, establishing businesses, building relationships in their communities, and both celebrating and continuing to advocate for freedom and equality.
Spencerport – Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at age 81, passed peacefully in his home surrounded by his five children. Predeceased by his parents, Hermann and Leona Rittler; brothers, Alfred and Carl Rittler; ex-wife, Susan Rittler (Hannon). Survived by his children, Lisa Rittler (Terry) Guarino, Laura Rittler Slusarenco, Christine Rittler DiVincenzo, Susan Rittler (Jeffrey) Richmond, Joseph C. (Allison) Rittler; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Hermann (Patricia) Rittler, Jack (Sharon) Rittler; sister in law, Carole Rittler and his lifelong friend Anthony Bellavia. Joe was a loving father and grandfather, an outdoorsman and loved his pets. For more information, visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.
Several hundred high school students from more than 70 schools across the country, including the Rochester area, are heading to Nazareth College this summer, July 11 through 31, for an experience intended to guide more young people to and through college. Nazareth is teaming up for a new partnership with PeerForward, a national nonprofit organization that uses an engaging peer-to-peer model to guide students in under-resourced schools to pursue four-year college degrees.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester has partnered with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office to launch a new program called Bigs with Badges. The program is focused on building relationships between law enforcement agency employees and Rochester area youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester’s mission is to ensure that all youth reach their full potential by building and supporting one-to-one relationships to ignite the biggest possible future for all youth in the program.
Texas Bar-B-Q Joint is now in its 15th year, and we have been through so much! Now we are facing new challenges, but we will overcome them – that is why we are modifying our menu in Spencerport. We are pivoting to a limited quick menu, similar to that of the Outlaw Potato Shack, including pulled pork, brisket, ribs, and potatoes, to name a few items. We will also increase our service offered with curbside pickups. I know many people will be disappointed in this change, but we assure you this would not be done if it wasn’t absolutely necessary for TBJ to succeed. We measure success not by wealth but by being able to provide the best food at a competitive price for a long period of time! There are three main factors that led us to this change: staffing, food cost and supply, and catering demand. First, like many industries, we are facing staffing shortages; by limiting the menu, we are able to provide the most popular items with a smaller staff, and this, in turn, should help us alleviate so many days we are closed. Second, inflation is not slowing down, and it affects everyone at every level. With a limited menu, we will be able to absorb some of this inflation and not have to pass it down to you. Along with food costs, we are also struggling with product availability. Limiting the menu will help keep our great BBQ, which you have loved for 15 years, in the community. Finally, our catering demand is higher than ever. Now that so much has returned to normal, we have had a surge in catering similar to pre-covid levels. By limiting the menu, we can move resources to fill the demand where it is needed, and we are keeping our full catering menu available.
Back in the day, almost every fire department had a women’s auxiliary that focused mainly on fund raising to help the departments. Often these dedicated women were the wives, mothers, and sisters of firefighters. Many of these auxiliaries have disbanded, but the Spencerport Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary is celebrating its 75th anniversary of volunteer service in 2022.
For many years, Pam Tenny, social studies teacher at Hilton’s Merton Williams Middle School, has invited Bob Rapone, U.S. Army Veteran who served as a paratrooper in the 173rd Airborne Brigade, to her classes to talk about his experiences both during and after his service to our country. Rapone, along with his wife, Karen, and Dale Polmateer, a member of the American Legion Honor Guard, recently recognized Tenny in front of her students for all she has done to honor the area’s Veterans.
Brockport Firefighters (BFD), the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and Monroe Ambulance were dispatched for a motor vehicle accident in the area of 538 Salmon Creek Road in the Town of Sweden on June 1 at 11:30 a.m. The caller stated a car had struck a tree, one person was trapped inside, and the vehicle was on fire. Due to the proximity to the Town of Ogden, and the seriousness of the incident, officers from the Ogden Police Department (OPD) responded immediately with the Deputies from MCSO. Deputy Fire Chief (DC) Jose Medina (BFD) requested Spencerport Fire Department (SFD) be added to the assignment as he called enroute to the scene.
