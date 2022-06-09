Oroville Police arrest man who allegedly stole $40,000 in gold with fake check

At about 5:10 pm Wednesday evening, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported robbery at Cost Less Food Company, 255 West Main Street, Turlock. The reporting party and manager of the business stated that the responsible female, Sonya Muzquiz, 31, of Turlock, and a male subject were last seen walking together westbound on West Main Street. A police lieutenant in the area spotted them walking in the same direction in the 400 block of West Main Street. He let patrol officers know who eventually caught up with both of them and detained them for further investigation.
