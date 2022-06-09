ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oroville, CA

Oroville Police arrest man who allegedly stole $40,000 in gold with fake check

By Ethan Rappeport
krcrtv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — An alleged gold thief was finally caught by the Oroville Police Department (OPD) after a months-long investigation. On February 15, OPD took a report of a fraudulent...

krcrtv.com

