Hutchinson Officer Injured Tangling with Uncooperative Suspect
5 days ago
A Hutchinson police officer was injured after fighting with an uncooperative Hutchinson man Tuesday. At just after 11:30am, Hutchinson Police responded to a report of a suspicious person who was reported...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO is giving you an inside look at the teamwork it takes to tackle crime in Minneapolis. Recently, WCCO’s Reg Chapman rode along with police for a first-hand look at Operation Safe Summer, the only reporter allowed to do so.
The Operation Safe Summer Greater Minneapolis Violent Crime Initiative began back on May 1. But for the past five days, the Minneapolis Police Department and its federal, state and local partners worked together to get some of the known shooters, drug dealers and car jackers off the street.
Police say they could not have completed this detail successfully without...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people have been charged in connection with a double homicide in Minneapolis that authorities say was gang-related.
Court documents show Deijuan McCaleb-Robinson is charged with second-degree murder and a felony weapons charge. Lerita Rayford, the alleged getaway driver, faces a charge of aiding an offender to avoid arrest. A third suspect has yet to be identified or charged.
The fatal shootings occurred on May 14 near Broadway and Bryant avenues in north Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as Deion Robinson, 51, and Kayvon Williams, 21.
According to...
The deaths of two Medford teenagers 10 days ago was the result of a murder-suicide with a small caliber handgun, officials said today in a statement. According to the Steele County Sheriff's Office, the weapon was found at the scene. The bodies of Chandra Pelch, 18, and Jerome Caldwell, 19,...
We now know the identity of a Wisconsin man who died in a recent traffic crash that also involved a Wright County man. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that early Thursday morning, a semi truck collided with a small pickup on Highway 95 at Sunrise Road in Chisago County near North Branch.
Minneapolis firefighters responding to a fire alarm call Sunday morning arrived at an apartment to find a man dead, with no sign of smoke or fire. The fire call was made just before 9 a.m., sending firefighters to a residence near 17th Street East and Third Avenue South, where they discovered a man in his 60s dead from "injuries not related to any fire," Minneapolis Police Department announced.
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (WCCO) — Alexandria police responded to an incident of a child nearly drowning in a hotel pool on Saturday.
APD received a call around 6:46 p.m. about a 6-year-old drowning in a pool at Holiday Inn.
Upon arrival, the APD says they found the victim was taken out of the pool and CPR had been started. Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the call.
The child was transported to Alomere Health in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
ST PAUL, Minn. — Last August, a St. Paul woman was driving near York Avenue and Frank Street with her boyfriend and their two children — ages 1 and 4 — when they heard gunshots. It was someone in another car shooting at them. Three bullets hit...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating the city’s 41st homicide of the year after a man was found dead inside an apartment south of downtown Sunday morning.
Firefighters were first called to the building on the 1700 block of 3rd Avenue South just before 9 a.m., but they arrived to find no sign of fire.
Instead, crews found a deceased man inside an apartment “believed to be in his 60s” with non-thermal injuries.
Police were called, and officers soon arrested a 55-year-old man at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
OAKDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — A motorcyclist is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Oakdale Saturday night.
It happened around 9:20 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 120 and Stillwater Boulevard.
The Minnesota State Patrol said a 38-year-old woman driving a Chevrolet Suburban turned in front of a motorcycle.
The motorcyclist — identified as 52-year-old Robert Hayes from St. Paul — was not wearing a helmet, the state patrol said.
The driver of the Suburban was not injured.
The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents May 31-June 5. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Drugs:. May 31:...
An area drug task force arrested a Morton man Thursday afternoon for possession of several illegal substances. According to the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office, on June 9, the Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville Drug Task Force served a narcotics search warrant at 40099 Reservation Highway 3 at the Lower Sioux Community. Officers found over three ounces of methamphetamine, a quantity of M-Box 30 pills known to contain fentynal, a loaded handgun, and a loaded rifle.
One man is dead and another was hospitalized following a shooting in downtown Minneapolis early Saturday morning. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers were called to reports of gunshots on the 1500 block of Nicollet Avenue in the Loring Park neighborhood at around 3:20 a.m. At the scene, officers...
ROCORI School in Cold Spring, Minnesota. Courtesy of Google Streetview. A central Minnesota school district where two students died in a school shooting nearly two decades ago is again facing questions about how district leaders protect students from bullying and threats of violence. On Wednesday, the ROCORI School Board released...
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Plymouth are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday evening at a gas station.
Officers were called to the business on the 9600 block of 36th Avenue North at about 8:25 p.m. on a report of a shooting.
BREAKING: Police in Plymouth are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station on 36th Ave N. just off of Highway 169. A male victim died after being taken to a local hospital.
They arrived to find a “male with a gunshot wound.” The victim later died at an area hospital.
On Friday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 28-year-old Marlon Pompey, of Maple Grove.
Police are asking for anyone with information on this homicide to call 763-509-5177.
A Minneapolis 17-year-old has been certified to stand trial as an adult for his alleged role in multiple Twin Cities carjackings. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Friday that a juvenile court judge had certified Vance Chatman, 17, to stand trial as an adult. Chatman was charged with first-degree aggravated...
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Dodge County drug dealer is going to federal prison. Matthew James Lyman, 48 of Mantorville, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during, in relation to, and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Federal...
FORESTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A central Minnesota man is fighting for his life after being caught in a devastating fire with several family members. His stepbrother didn’t survive.
The fire happened in a barn in Foreston three weeks ago. Ralph Swarm, his son, Eric, and four other family members and friends were on the second story working to repair the barn’s roof.
Eric says a fallen ember from a cigarette caught and started a small fire.
“They started to try to kick it out, my dad gave it a good stomp,” Eric said. “When he lifted his foot up, a big 6-foot flame...
Police say they recovered two handguns from three young men following a "disturbance" at a graduation ceremony Wednesday. The Brooklyn Center Police Department says it was called to Brooklyn Center High School at 6:38 p.m., with school staff saying they "removed three males and they believed that the males may have been armed with firearms."
