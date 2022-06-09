ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, MN

Hutchinson Officer Injured Tangling with Uncooperative Suspect

By Mark
kduz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Hutchinson police officer was injured after fighting with an uncooperative Hutchinson man Tuesday. At just after 11:30am, Hutchinson Police responded to a report of a suspicious person who was reported...

kduz.com

Comments / 1

CBS Minnesota

97 Arrests In Multi-Agency Crackdown On Crime In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO is giving you an inside look at the teamwork it takes to tackle crime in Minneapolis. Recently, WCCO’s Reg Chapman rode along with police for a first-hand look at Operation Safe Summer, the only reporter allowed to do so. The Operation Safe Summer Greater Minneapolis Violent Crime Initiative began back on May 1. But for the past five days, the Minneapolis Police Department and its federal, state and local partners worked together to get some of the known shooters, drug dealers and car jackers off the street. Police say they could not have completed this detail successfully without...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Charged In Gang-Related Double Homicide In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people have been charged in connection with a double homicide in Minneapolis that authorities say was gang-related. Court documents show Deijuan McCaleb-Robinson is charged with second-degree murder and a felony weapons charge. Lerita Rayford, the alleged getaway driver, faces a charge of aiding an offender to avoid arrest. A third suspect has yet to be identified or charged. Deijuan McCaleb-Robinson and Lerita Rayford (credit: Hennepin County) The fatal shootings occurred on May 14 near Broadway and Bryant avenues in north Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as Deion Robinson, 51, and Kayvon Williams, 21. According to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
steeledodgenews.com

BREAKING NEWS: Public findings of Medford deaths released by sheriff

The deaths of two Medford teenagers 10 days ago was the result of a murder-suicide with a small caliber handgun, officials said today in a statement. According to the Steele County Sheriff's Office, the weapon was found at the scene. The bodies of Chandra Pelch, 18, and Jerome Caldwell, 19,...
MEDFORD, MN
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis firefighters respond to alarm, find man dead, no fire

Minneapolis firefighters responding to a fire alarm call Sunday morning arrived at an apartment to find a man dead, with no sign of smoke or fire. The fire call was made just before 9 a.m., sending firefighters to a residence near 17th Street East and Third Avenue South, where they discovered a man in his 60s dead from "injuries not related to any fire," Minneapolis Police Department announced.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Child In Critical Condition After Nearly Drowning In Alexandria Hotel Pool

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (WCCO) — Alexandria police responded to an incident of a child nearly drowning in a hotel pool on Saturday. APD received a call around 6:46 p.m. about a 6-year-old drowning in a pool at Holiday Inn. Upon arrival, the APD says they found the victim was taken out of the pool and CPR had been started. Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the call. The child was transported to Alomere Health in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
valleynewslive.com

6-year-old child in critical condition after police responds to report of drowning

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 6-year-old child is fighting for their life after police say they responded to a report of a drowning at a hotel pool. It happened on Saturday, June 11, at the Holiday Inn. When officers arrived, the child was taken out of the pool and CPR was started. The child was transported to Alomere Health in critical condition.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Firefighters Find Body Inside Minneapolis Apartment; Police Make Arrest

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating the city’s 41st homicide of the year after a man was found dead inside an apartment south of downtown Sunday morning. Firefighters were first called to the building on the 1700 block of 3rd Avenue South just before 9 a.m., but they arrived to find no sign of fire. (credit: CBS) Instead, crews found a deceased man inside an apartment “believed to be in his 60s” with non-thermal injuries. Police were called, and officers soon arrested a 55-year-old man at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist Gravely Injured In Crash In Oakdale

OAKDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — A motorcyclist is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Oakdale Saturday night. It happened around 9:20 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 120 and Stillwater Boulevard. The Minnesota State Patrol said a 38-year-old woman driving a Chevrolet Suburban turned in front of a motorcycle. (credit: MnDOT) The motorcyclist — identified as 52-year-old Robert Hayes from St. Paul — was not wearing a helmet, the state patrol said. The driver of the Suburban was not injured.
OAKDALE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee police calls, May 31-June 5

The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents May 31-June 5. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Drugs:. May 31:...
SHAKOPEE, MN
KIMT

Deaths of two teens in Steele County ruled a murder/suicide

MEDFORD, Minn. – Two deaths in Steele County have been ruled a murder/suicide. The Steele County Sheriff’s Office says Chandra Pelch, 18, and Jerome Caldwell, 19, were found dead on June 3 in Medford. Autopsy results have now confirmed that Pelch died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest and Caldwell suffered a non-fatal gunshot to the chest and a fatal gunshot to the head.
STEELE COUNTY, MN
myklgr.com

Drug task force arrests Morton man Thursday

An area drug task force arrested a Morton man Thursday afternoon for possession of several illegal substances. According to the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office, on June 9, the Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville Drug Task Force served a narcotics search warrant at 40099 Reservation Highway 3 at the Lower Sioux Community. Officers found over three ounces of methamphetamine, a quantity of M-Box 30 pills known to contain fentynal, a loaded handgun, and a loaded rifle.
MORTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Plymouth Police Investigate Deadly Gas Station Shooting

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Plymouth are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday evening at a gas station. Officers were called to the business on the 9600 block of 36th Avenue North at about 8:25 p.m. on a report of a shooting. BREAKING: Police in Plymouth are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station on 36th Ave N. just off of Highway 169. A male victim died after being taken to a local hospital. No word on any arrests at this point. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/wzYbMqH51x — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) June 10, 2022 They arrived to find a “male with a gunshot wound.” The victim later died at an area hospital. On Friday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 28-year-old Marlon Pompey, of Maple Grove. Police are asking for anyone with information on this homicide to call 763-509-5177.
KIMT

Federal prison sentence for Dodge County drug dealer

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Dodge County drug dealer is going to federal prison. Matthew James Lyman, 48 of Mantorville, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during, in relation to, and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Federal...
DODGE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Barn Fire In Central Minnesota Leaves 1 Dead, Several Injured

FORESTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A central Minnesota man is fighting for his life after being caught in a devastating fire with several family members. His stepbrother didn’t survive. The fire happened in a barn in Foreston three weeks ago. Ralph Swarm, his son, Eric, and four other family members and friends were on the second story working to repair the barn’s roof. Eric says a fallen ember from a cigarette caught and started a small fire. “They started to try to kick it out, my dad gave it a good stomp,” Eric said. “When he lifted his foot up, a big 6-foot flame...
FORESTON, MN

Comments / 0

