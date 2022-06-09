ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Top 3 Best Build Sets in TFT Set 7

By Lina Hassen
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The top 3 best...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

Apex Legends' Autumn Estates Recreated in Minecraft

The well-known Apex Legends area, Autumn Estates, has a new look to it. You won't be having to find weapons or try to survive because this new look isn't even in Apex Legends. Reddit user, u/LighterVim, posted a video of his final work, a fully recreated Autumn Estates in Minecraft.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tft#Art
DBLTAP

Prime Gaming Deals: June 2022

Amazon Prime Gaming is offering six games for free during the month of June. This article gives a rundown of all available games, and what players can expect from them.
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Shopping
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Leak Showcases Upcoming Lifeline Buff

Based on a leak by ‘Osvaldatore‘, Lifeline is likely to receive a buff in the next Apex Legends Season 13 buff. The notorious Legend has seen better times, and fans have been clamoring for a buff of some sort. While the data mined buffs aren't game-breaking. It should lean Lifeline to a more stable position.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Secret Warzone Trick to Survive the Semtex Discovered

The Semtex in Call of Duty: Warzone is a great counter weapon to an enemy rushing you with a Riot Shield, or just trying to get up close to your for a kill. However, a huge counter to it was just discovered and posted online for the entire community to see, potentially creating an accidental nerf to the Semtex.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends 'Hero Hunter' and 'Hero Anime' Event Skins Apparently Leaked

The Apex Legends leak trail seemingly continues to intensify as it appears another batch of Season 13 skins for a hero-inspired Collection Event and an anime-inspired Thematic Event have surfaced early online. On May 30, Apex Legends content creator KralRindo Tweeted a spreadsheet of what appears to be three datamined...
COMICS
DBLTAP

Will Warzone 2.0 Have a Beta?

It's been an exciting week for Call of Duty fans as not only has Modern Warfare II been officially revealed, but also a "wholly new," "state-of-the-art experience" dubbed as Warzone 2.0. As such, it's perhaps no surprise that players are wondering when is the first moment they can try out...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Leaked Apex Legends Survival Item Aimed at Respawning Teammates

A new leak has previewed the introduction of a possible third survival item, the Remote Banner Recovery. This new item would make the process of retrieving your teammates' banners much easier. Currently, Apex Legends only has two survival items. The Heat Shield is used outside of the ring to prevent...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy