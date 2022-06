BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Police believe Ashley Marie Parlier was killed 17 years ago and left in a remote area of Newtown Township. Her body has never been found. She is believed to have been three months pregnant at the time of her death. She was 21 years old and stormed off from her Battle Creek home after getting into an argument with her parents.

