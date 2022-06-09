ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Strong thunderstorms bring hail, high winds, power outages to NCWV

By WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A series of strong thunderstorms across north-central West Virginia brought hail and high winds to the area, causing lots of storm damage and power outages. There are still a number of power outages across the region. As of 4:35 p.m., here is a list of...

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

Trees down, power outages following powerful line of storms

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Crews are responding to thousands of power outages caused by severe overnight storms. Appalachian Power more 65,000 outages as of 7 a.m. Tuesday morning in West Virginia. The most outages are in Ohio County with more than 15,000 followed by Kanawha, Putnam and Cabell counties. Mon...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNT-TV

Multiple power outages reported across the region

WV (WVNS) — As of 8:25 a.m., more than 100,000 customers in West Virginia are without power. There are multiple power outages reported across Southern West Virginia. According to PowerOutage.US, nearly 100,000 customers are without power in the Mountain State. Here is a list of outages in our region:
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WDTV

Flash flood warnings issued in NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple watches and warnings have been issued for parts of north-central West Virginia. A flash flood warning has been issued for the following areas until 1:45 p.m.:. Barbour County. Doddridge County. Harrison County. Lewis County. Taylor County. A flash flood warning has also been issued for...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#West Virginia#Weather#Upshur#Monongalia#Pocahontas
spectrumnews1.com

What to expect with tonight's severe weather in Ohio

Strong to severe storms are expected to move through Ohio tonight between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. While northern and central parts of the state face the highest risk for damaging winds, hail and tornadoes, storms this evening still raise concerns across the rest of the Ohio.
OHIO STATE
WBOY 12 News

How to see the ‘strawberry supermoon’ in WV

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — June’s full moon is called the “Strawberry Moon,” and this year’s is a supermoon—which is when the moon appears larger and brighter than normal because it’s closer to Earth in its elliptical orbit, according to NASA. June’s full moon will reach peak illumination at around 7:51 a.m. Tuesday—but it won’t be […]
ASTRONOMY
WDTV

Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | June 12, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today is the first day of a long stretch of above-average temperatures for NCWV. Highs ranged from the mid-80s in the west to the mid-70s in the east. We’ve also seen a few scattered showers throughout the day, some of which had a little bit of thunderstorm activity embedded into them. This chance of scattered showers continues through tomorrow morning, but the afternoon is looking dry, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Monday night, we start to see more intense thunderstorms heading our way. They will likely come in two waves; one system before midnight, and another around sunrise on Tuesday morning. Models still disagree on how intense these storms will be, but right now our area is looking to get hit with a good amount of heavy rain, gusty winds, and potentially large hail. Almost all of our counties are under a Slight Risk for severe weather, which is sort of like being at level 2 for severe weather, where 5 is the most severe (that highest level is very rare). We’ll be watching these storms very closely. By Tuesday afternoon, we’ll mostly be left with clouds and maybe a few light, lingering showers in the east. High temperatures at this point will start to reach the low 90s in the lowlands. Wednesday will be the driest day of the week, but also the hottest day of the week, as well as the hottest day for 2022 thus far. Almost all of our towns are forecasted to be in the mid to upper 90s, with some towns to our southwest having the potential to hit 100 degrees. Thursday’s temperatures will be similar to Tuesday’s, and increased instability in the atmosphere may warrant a few scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Tuesday through Thursday are likely to see heat indices above 100 degrees; in West Virginia, that qualifies for a Heat Advisory, so we may see those advisories going out tomorrow. In heat like this, it’s important to monitor yourself as well as your family and neighbors. Sensitive groups are most at risk for heat strokes, which can become deadly in minutes. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities on these days from 10am-6pm. The safest place to be on days this hot is in an air-conditioned building. Friday’s temperatures will likely stay just below 90 degrees, and a final push of thunderstorms from a cold front will cool us back to seasonable low 80s for the weekend.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
wchstv.com

West Virginia pandemic death total tops 7,000; active cases fall more than 200

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia marked a grim milestone on Monday, topping the 7,000 pandemic death total while the number of active cases dropped by more than 200. The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported in a news release that two additional deaths were confirmed: a 75-year-old man from Cabell County and a 53-year-old man from Cabell County.
PUBLIC HEALTH
visitmountaineercountry.com

Happy Birthday, West Virginia!

June 20, 1863 marks the date that West Virginia was recognized as the official 35th state in the United States of America. With 55 counties, four seasons, scenic landscapes, wildlife, outdoor adventures, Appalachian history, delicious food (our state delicacy–the pepperoni roll), and friendly folks, it’s no wonder they call West Virginia “Almost Heaven.”
POLITICS
WBOY 12 News

COVID deaths in West Virginia surpass 7,000: DHHR

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 1,306 new COVID cases and two additional deaths on June 13. On Friday, 518 new COVID cases and one additional death were reported. The DHHR did warn that a National Center for Health Statistics system update could impact its ability to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro News

School Building Authority allocates $9 million for school projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia School Building Authority handed down more than $9 million in grant awards under two separate programs in a meeting that took place Monday in Charleston. According to information from the SBA, Cabell, Pocahontas, Putnam, Raleigh and Wayne counties were all awarded $1 million...
spectrumnews1.com

NWS confirms at least 2 tornadoes, thousands without power after storms

Severe thunderstorms raked across Ohio Wednesday afternoon and evening, producing at least two confirmed tornadoes and likely more. The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes so far. One hit the West Milton and Tipp City areas in Miami County. Video shows a tornado damaging buildings, including a Meijer distribution...
WSAZ

Tornado Watch expires throughout much of Ohio Valley

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Late this Wednesday afternoon, the wheels have been set in motion for some locally violent evening weather. With the notion that the National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Ohio, and Kentucky and West Virginia counties on the border with Ohio, here is what you need to know.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Just 20 more houses remaining for West Virginia RISE flood relief

Six years after a devastating flood, West Virginia is within reach of rebuilding homes for hundreds of people who lost theirs. West Virginia hopes to complete about 20 remaining homes through RISE West Virginia early this fall, said Jennifer Ferrell, director of community advancement for the state Economic Development Office.
foxbaltimore.com

Strong storms move through Ohio with tornadoes, heavy rain, hail

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WSYX) – Strong storms swept through Ohio Wednesday evening, packing a heavy punch with heavy rain, hail and multiple tornadoes. One tornado touched down in Miami County where a Meijer distribution center was struck. Employees at the center were sent home. Tipp City Chief of Police...
OHIO STATE
WTAP

One local resident becomes U.S. citizen last Friday afternoon

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Last Friday the state of West Virginia welcomed 31 new citizens from all over the world. For one local resident, Holifatul Stewart, it was the chance for a new beginning. A naturalization ceremony was held at the U.S. District Courthouse in Clarksburg last Friday afternoon. 31...
PARKERSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy