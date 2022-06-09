ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand jury indicts man accused of killing Pennsylvania mother of 6 in road rage incident

By Kevin Accettulla
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15T3Vw_0g5jjckV00

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A grand jury indicted a man who is accused of killing a Pennsylvania mother of six during a road rage incident along I-95 in Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Clerk’s Office.

Dejywan Floyd was indicted Monday for first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into occupied property, according to his attorney. Due to the indictment, a hearing scheduled for Friday will not happen.

Floyd is scheduled to be in Superior Court next month.

In March 2021, Floyd is accused of shooting into a car after the car came too close to his while trying to merge into a lane just outside of Lumberton, according to the sheriff’s office.

Julie Eberly, of Manheim, Pennsylvania, was severely injured and later died from her wounds at the hospital.

The Elberlys were on their way to Hilton Head to celebrate their seventh anniversary, according to a statement released by their family.

