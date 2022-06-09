ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillette, WY

Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, June 9

county17.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are...

county17.com

Comments / 0

Related
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Monday, June 13

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Escapee, June 10, Volunteers of America, CCSO. Campbell County Undersheriff Quentin...
GILLETTE, WY
Sheridan Media

Law Enforcement Captures Suspect in Vehicle Pursuit

Law enforcement from Buffalo, Johnson County, and the Wyoming Highway Patrol apprehended a suspect in a vehicle pursuit that ended with the subject escaping on foot in the area east of Buffalo on Highway 16. In a release from the Buffalo Police Department, at approximately 12:05 p.m. on Thursday, June...
BUFFALO, WY
county17.com

Man arrested for assaulting, choking pregnant woman

GILLETTE, Wyo.— A Gillette man was arrested yesterday evening on suspicion of attacking and choking a pregnant woman, police said Wednesday. Dayne Wells, 23, is charged with felony aggravated assault and felony strangulation of a household member after a 28-year-old female called the police to report he had assaulted her at a Gillette residence around 8 p.m. on June 7, according to Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson.
GILLETTE, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Man Sentenced for Felony Drug Possession

A Sheridan man charged with felony drug possession was sentenced Thursday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. District Court Judge William Edelman accepted the terms of the plea agreement that was reached between the defendant and the state and sentenced Scott Ragsdale to 2 to 4 years in prison, suspended in lieu of three years of supervised probation for the charge of felony possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine. Ragsdale was given five days of credit for time served. The possession charge was prosecuted as a felony because Ragsdale has at least three prior drug possession convictions on his record. Judge Edelman also ordered Ragsdale to pay $565 in various court costs and fees.
SHERIDAN, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Campbell County, WY
Gillette, WY
Crime & Safety
Campbell County, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
City
Gillette, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Woman Sentenced on Drug Related Charges

A 37-year-old Sheridan woman was recently sentenced in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan on two drug related charges. District Court Judge William Edelman accepted the terms of the plea agreement reached with the state, and sentenced Lindsay Aman to 2 to 4 years in prison for felony possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, suspended in lieu of three years of supervised probation. For the charge of misdemeanor endangering children, Aman was sentenced to one-year in jail, suspended in favor of one-year supervised probation. The sentences will run concurrent to one another.
SHERIDAN, WY
newslj.com

Newcastle police chief arrested, resigns

Too many beers and a joke gone wrong led to a domestic dispute call and the arrest of Newcastle Police Chief Samuel Keller, 58, and the Newcastle City Council began the process of finding and hiring a new chief on Monday. Keller tendered his resignation within 24 hours of his...
NEWCASTLE, WY
county17.com

Campbell County divorces through June 9

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted through March 5. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Divorces were granted...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arraignments#Dwui J W
county17.com

Wyoming COVID cases on the rise amid latest wave

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The latest COVID-19 wave washing over the U.S. is fueling a rise in cases across Wyoming, yet the death rate remains low, according to the latest data available. The average daily number of cases in Campbell County has reached 11.7, bringing the number of cases per...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County to update Emergency Operations Plan

Sheridan County has announced it will update the plan it uses to organize local government, private sector, non-governmental organizations, and the community during disaster response. According to the county, the Emergency Operations Plan (EOP) organizes community-wide response by coordinating resources, staff, equipment, and decision-making structures that may be needed for...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Sheridan Media

Johnson County Supports Welcome Home Wyoming

Johnson County will now participate in the Welcome Home Wyoming program for home ownership, after the county commission voted to approve a Resolution in support of the program. Commission Chair Bill Novotny explained the program further during the commission’s recent meeting. Novotny said there was a request presented to...
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Wyoming Innovation Center will celebrate grand opening Tuesday

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Innovation Center, which will explore options for using the region’s natural resources to grow and sustain jobs, will have a grand opening Tuesday, June 14. The grand opening at the 10-acre center, which is at 10 Innovation Drive in Gillette, will feature a...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

U.S. average gas prices average $5.01 per gallon, setting record

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The U.S. average gas price jumped 15.7 cents from last week, up to $5.01 per gallon today, setting a record, GasBuddy reported. The tech company compiled more than 11 million individual price reports from more than 150,000 gas stations in the country, according to its Monday report.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Campbell, Crook by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 14:48:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-12 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Campbell; Crook The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Campbell County in northeastern Wyoming Northwestern Crook County in northeastern Wyoming * Until 345 PM MDT. * At 247 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles northwest of Spotted Horse, or 46 miles southwest of Broadus, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rockypoint and Lightning Flat. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy