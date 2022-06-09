Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, June 9

Effective: 2022-06-12 14:48:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-12 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Campbell; Crook The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Campbell County in northeastern Wyoming Northwestern Crook County in northeastern Wyoming * Until 345 PM MDT. * At 247 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles northwest of Spotted Horse, or 46 miles southwest of Broadus, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rockypoint and Lightning Flat. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
