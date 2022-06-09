ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reservation Dogs wins Peabody Award

By FOX23.com News Staff
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xQX9m_0g5jjLwG00

FX’s Reservation Dogs is a Peabody winner! The TV show depicts the lives of four Indigenous teenagers and the antics they get into in Oklahoma.

The show was co-created by Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo, a citizen of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma.

The award was announced by actor Ethan Hawke.

“The history of authentic depictions of Native Americans on the small screen is, shall we say, brief, and if we were going to be completely honest, indefensibly so,” said Hawke. “Thankfully, 2021 gifted us Reservation Dogs.”

The show has notoriously been filmed across Oklahoma, including Okmulgee County and some spots in Tulsa.

In May, a tent city appeared in downtown Tulsa that was actually a set for the popular TV show.

In February, Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education unanimously approved a short-term rental agreement that allows the show to use a former elementary school while they work on season two.

The Peabody Award adds to the list of recognition the show has received, including a Golden Globe nomination and two Independent Spirit Awards.

You can watch the first season Reservation Dogs on Hulu. Season two premieres on the streaming service August 3.

