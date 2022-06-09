ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

If You Are A Foster Parent, Please Tell Us What You Wish Others Understood About Fostering Children

By Devin Herenda
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tp8eH_0g5jiMrC00

According to the most recent data from the Adoption and Foster Care Analysis and Reporting System, there are over 400,000 children in foster care across the United States. And although there are many adults who take on the vital role of being a foster parent to these kids, foster care is a topic that isn't often enough discussed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AvyqG_0g5jiMrC00
Fizkes / Getty Images/iStockphoto

To the BuzzFeed Community members who are current or past foster parents, we want to find out what you would like others to learn about this experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j5pSk_0g5jiMrC00
Mesquitafms / Getty Images

You and a partner may have opened up your home to foster children for a long-term period or even moved on to adopt the kids you cared for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20CJmu_0g5jiMrC00
Klaus Vedfelt / Getty Images

You might have been a single parent who took in a child for a temporary time during which they needed a place to stay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qUsng_0g5jiMrC00
Ljubaphoto / Getty Images

And along the way, either in real life or in the mainstream media, you could have encountered misconceptions about foster family dynamics that aren't true to your own experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xxQN3_0g5jiMrC00
Fizkes / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Each person's exposure to being a foster parent is unique, and every journey in the foster care system deserves to be heard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Ky1r_0g5jiMrC00
Thitareesarmkasat / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Whatever the part is you've played in fostering children, feel free to share what you wish people knew about the subject in the comment section below. Your comment may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed post.

