New Haven set to host gun buyback event with cash payouts

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - The city of New Haven is hosting a gun buyback event this Saturday to give people an opportunity to anonymously and safely dispose of unwanted guns in exchange for cash.

New Haven Police, Mayor Justin Elicker and Swords to Plowshares Northeast partnered to put on the event in order to prevent guns from falling into the wrong hands and to make the community safer.

Firearm payouts range from $10 for B.B. guns to $250 for assault rifles. Guns must be delivered unloaded in clear plastic bags, officials said. Ammunition must be delivered in a separate bag.

According to city officials, no questions will be asked about any guns that are turned in and the person dropping off the gun will not be charged with illegal possession of that specific firearm.

Gun owners looking to better secure their weapons will be able to get free gun locks at the event. There will be a very limited number of car safes available as well.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 11 at the New Haven Police Training Academy on Sherman Parkway.

Photo credit New Haven Police Department

