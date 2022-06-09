ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTIC News Talk 1080

New Haven set to host gun buyback event with cash payouts

By Daniela Doncel
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZGDPd_0g5jhp3800

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - The city of New Haven is hosting a gun buyback event this Saturday to give people an opportunity to anonymously and safely dispose of unwanted guns in exchange for cash.

New Haven Police, Mayor Justin Elicker and Swords to Plowshares Northeast partnered to put on the event in order to prevent guns from falling into the wrong hands and to make the community safer.

Firearm payouts range from $10 for B.B. guns to $250 for assault rifles. Guns must be delivered unloaded in clear plastic bags, officials said. Ammunition must be delivered in a separate bag.

According to city officials, no questions will be asked about any guns that are turned in and the person dropping off the gun will not be charged with illegal possession of that specific firearm.

Gun owners looking to better secure their weapons will be able to get free gun locks at the event. There will be a very limited number of car safes available as well.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 11 at the New Haven Police Training Academy on Sherman Parkway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Mdo0_0g5jhp3800
Photo credit New Haven Police Department

Download the Audacy App and listen to WTIC:
https://go.audacy.com/wtic/download

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Conn#Payouts#Wtic#Audacy
WTNH

PD: Waterbury teen charged after being found in possession of a gun

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A 16-year-old has been arrested for allegedly possessing a gun. Police said on Friday around 12:30 p.m., officers were conducting an investigation in the area of North Main Street and West Farms Street due to numerous weapons, narcotics, and other quality of life issues. Waterbury police said they were able to […]
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

17-Year-Old Shooting Victim Was Taken to New Haven Firehouse: Police

New Haven firefighters attended to a 17-year-old shooting victim who had been driven to the fire station on Saturday night and police said he is in stable condition. Just after 9 p.m., New Haven Police received a Shotspotter alert and a call about a person who was shot on Starr Street, between Shelton Avenue and Newhall Street.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Gunfire Erupts Inside Stratford Walgreens, Police Say

Police in Fairfield County are investigating a shooting that took place at a Walgreens. The incident happened in Stratford around 3:20 p.m., Sunday, June 12 at the store located at 1606 Barnum Ave. Officers responded after gunfire erupted in the store, said Capt. Frank Eannotti of the Stratford Police. "During...
NBC Connecticut

Power Out in Downtown Waterbury: Mayor

Power is out in downtown Waterbury, according to Mayor Neil O'Leary. He posted on Facebook that there is an underground transformer fire between Exchange Place and Phoenix Avenue. Eversource is reporting 182 power outages in Waterbury as of 3:15 p.m.
Daily Voice

32-Year-Old Waterbury Woman Killed In Crash

A 32-year-old Connecticut woman was killed during a single-car crash over the weekend. The crash took place in New Haven County around 11:15 p.m., on Saturday, June 11 in Waterbury. Elizabeth Hynes, age 32, was found by responding police officers to the area of 104 Greenwood Ave., for a one-car...
WATERBURY, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic

Comments / 0

Community Policy