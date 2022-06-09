ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former PA Congressman pleads guilty to election fraud

By Justin Glowacki
 5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA, PHILADELPHIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A former Pennsylvania Congressman has plead guilty to the falsification of voting records, bribery, and other related charges.

In a release from the United States Attorney’s Office , Michael Myers, a former Pennsylvania Congressman, pleaded guilty to, “orchestrating schemes to fraudulently stuff the ballot boxes for specific Democratic candidates in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018 Pennsylvania elections.”

According to U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams, Myers admitted to bribing two Judges of Elections in South Philadelphia, Domenick J. Demuro and Marie Beren, over several years.

The press release states Myers admitted to bribing Beren and Demuro to illegally add votes for candidates Myers wanted to win. Among those candidates were individuals who hired Myers to work on their campaigns as well as Myers’ favored candidates.

A representative from the court said Myers would take payments from candidates as, “consulting fees,” and use those funds to bribe the Judges of Elections, along with members of their Board of Elections, to tamper with election results.

After receiving payments from Myers, officials said Demuro and Beren would add fake votes on the voting machines for Myers’ chosen candidates, and in the 2nd Division, Beren would stay in contact with Myers and switch support between candidates at his instruction.

Both Judges of Elections have already plead guilty to charges related to this case.

