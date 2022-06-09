ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Great Rivers and Routes: Explore Downtown Alton’s fun and funky shopping vibe

By Chelsea Haynes
FOX2now.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS – There’s a group of shops you won’t want to miss when you’re in Downtown Alton’s shopping...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

Related
ozarkradionews.com

West Plains Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle; Seriously Injured

West Plains, MO. – A West Plains woman was struck by a vehicle on June 13th, at roughly 9:40 am, leading to serious injuries. A 2018 Dodge Caravan was exiting a private drive to travel Eastbound on County Road KB, East of Highway K, when they struck a pedestrian. The Caravan was driven by Steven Lampone, 61 of Hartshorn.
WEST PLAINS, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Seymour Man Steals Trash Truck, Assaults Driver

Seymour, MO. – A Seymour man has been arrested following an incident where a trash truck driver was assaulted. On June 8th, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call where a trash truck driver had been assaulted, and his trash truck was stolen. Reporting to the call was Deputy McLear and Detective Akers, along with the help of K9 Mick and his handler, Deputy Johnson.
SEYMOUR, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Alton, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
ktvo.com

South Central MO man and boy injured in scary crash with military vehicle

A South Central Missouri man and a young boy were injured Saturday afternoon in a scary crash involving a military vehicle. The crash occurred just after 4:00 p.m. on Highway 63, one mile north of Excello, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a Dodge truck driven by 50-year-old Patrick T. Johnston of Rolla, Mo. was traveling Northbound when it ran into the rear of a slow-moving RG-31 military vehicle. Johnston, along with an 11-year-old boy, suffered moderate injuries in the crash. Both were taken to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo.; Johnston was transported by Adair County Ambulance, while the boy was flown by Air Evac. Both were also wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.
EXCELLO, MO
KTLO

Personnel work accident scene in Henderson; motorists advised to avoid area

Motorists traveling in Henderson are advised to use extra caution Sunday morning. According to a Baxter County 911 dispatch spokesperson, emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident in the 13000 block of U.S. Highway 62/412. Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area if possible. We’ll have more details when available.
HENDERSON, AR
darnews.com

Injuries reported in Shelby Road accident

At approximately 11:30 a.m., a wreck occurred on Shelby Road in front of 10Box when a Mini Cooper and a Kia Rondo collided, according to staff at the scene. Minor injuries were reported by both drivers. One driver was transported to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center by ambulance. Poplar Bluff Fire Department, Poplar Bluff Police Department and Butler County EMS responded.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Hippie#Great Rivers And Routes#Louis#Olive Oil Marketplace
houstonherald.com

Man from Licking receives four citations following traffic stop

The following are excerpts from some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •William S. Shirreffs, 32, of 315 Bryan St. in Houston, was issued a citation for no valid operators license after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 at about 8:10 p.m. June 12. •Amanda R....
LICKING, MO
KTLO

Baxter Co. man arrested after stealing vehicle from former employer

Forty-one-year-old Joseph David Young is being held in the Baxter County Detention Center after allegedly stealing a vehicle from his former employer.According to the probable cause affidavit, authorities were dispatched June 1 for a report of a stolen vehicle. The victim stated Young had been working with him in construction but did not have his own vehicle because it broke down. The victim allowed Young to drive a vehicle he owned for transportation to and from work.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Judge sentences ex-Camdenton Schools janitor to 20 years in prison

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced an ex-Camdenton School District janitor to 20 years in prison for exposing himself to children. Camden County Prosecuting Attorney Caleb Cunningham said he is happy with the sentence. “He’s going to spend the next 20 years of his life and the Department of...
CAMDENTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy