LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Heat index values in excess of 100 will be common today around Campbell County and in valley areas. Some areas will reach values between 105 and 110, and a heat advisory has been issued for these areas. There is the potential for a few strong to severe storms this afternoon and early evening if storms are able to develop today. Damaging winds would be the primary threat along with the possibility of hail up to 1 inch in diameter. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 06/14/2022-6AM)

CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO