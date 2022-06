The Lake George community is at odds when it comes to what may have contributed to the deadly motorcycle crash on Route 9 in the town of Lake George. “It feels like every Americade something happens, people just don't go for a walk with their family and expect this to happen,” said resident Isa O’Brien. “It's just some people come up here and think they're invincible and they can do whatever they want because they're in Lake George for the weekend."

LAKE GEORGE, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO