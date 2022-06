Amazon has chosen the residents of Lockeford, California, to be among the first customers to receive drone deliveries from its Prime Air service. “Lockeford has historic links to the aviation industry,” the retail giant said in its announcement Monday (June 13). “The community boasts one of the early pioneers of aviation — Weldon B. Cooke, who built and flew early planes in the early 1900s — as a former resident. Now, over a century later, residents will get the opportunity to sign up for free drone delivery on thousands of everyday items.”

LOCKEFORD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO