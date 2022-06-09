ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden calls for action against violent crime following Boudin recall

By Edie Frederick
SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – President Joe Biden issued a statement Wednesday in reaction to the recall of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin .

One day after Boudin was voted out of his position in the DA's office, Biden called for more to be done to address violent crime in United States cities.

"The voters sent a clear message last night: Both parties have to step up and do something about crime, as well as gun violence," the president stated.

"It's time states and the localities spend the money they have to deal with crime, as well as retrain police officers, as well as provide for more community policing," Biden said.

According to the president, he issued billions of dollars to states and localities in the first major bill ever passed under his administration to encourage them to hire police officers and reform police departments. However, “very few have done it,” he said.

"It's time to get on with doing that," Biden emphasized. "That's what I think the message last night from the American public was in all the primaries."

Boudin was recalled Tuesday in the California Primary Election . His critics said he was not tough enough on crime in San Francisco. With 53% of ballots counted as of 10:37 p.m. on Tuesday night, 60% of voters opted to recall Boudin, meanwhile, 40% voted against the measure. Mayor London Breed will now have a chance to appoint the next DA.

