Albany County honors local veterans for their service

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Albany County honored three exceptional local residents who have bravely served their country and their community. Albany County Executive Dan McCoy held his biannual Honor a Living Veteran ceremony to honor Lawrence Wiest, Richard Brumley, and Steven Riedel on Thursday at the Crossgates Mall.

Lawrence Wiest was commissioned in the Infantry in 1965 and completed the Army Airborne, Ranger, and Special Forces schools. Wiest served two tours in Korea and a tour in Vietnam in 1968 and 1969 with the 5th Special Forces Group as an A-Team Commander in the Mekong Delta.

After returning home, Wiest was a prosecutor in the Albany County District Attorney’s Office for more than thirty years. He served as chief assistant district attorney, acting district attorney, and in many other positions. Wiest and his wife, Sara, have been married fifty years, and have a son and a daughter, and three granddaughters.

Richard Brumley served in the United States Navy as an aircraft mechanic from 1960 to 1964. Upon his return, Brumley was a dedicated member of American Legion Helderberg Post 977 and was chosen as the 2019 Legionnaire of the Year for his contributions towards the updating of the post rooms and stepping up to hold the position of Commander.

Steven Riedel served in the United States Marine Corps, United States Marine Corps Reserves, United State Army National Guard, and United States Naval Reserves. He received many military awards, including Letters of Commendation, and Appreciation.

Riedel has been married to his wife, Kathleen, for 44 years, and has two children, and one granddaughter. He worked as an Industrial Electronic Equipment Installer for the Watervliet Arsenal for 39 years.

This is the 15th “Honor a Living Veteran ceremony” McCoy has hosted since 2013. Since then, the county has honored some 42 veterans.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.