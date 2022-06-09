ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person killed in police shooting outside Alabama school

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a person who was outside an Alabama elementary school was shot to death by police.

Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton tells The Gadsden Times there was a report of someone trying to get into either Walnut Park Elementary School or vehicles outside the building on Thursday morning.

The city runs summer programs for children at the school.

Horton says a police officer working as a school resource officer encountered the person, got involved in an altercation and called for backup.

Other officers responded and the person was shot to death.

One officer suffered minor injuries. All the children are safe.

Resource officer shoots, kills ‘suspicious’ person outside Gadsden elementary school

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Police shot and killed a “suspicious person” they said was attempting to enter an Alabama school, law enforcement confirmed Thursday morning. A man, identified by police as Robert Tyler White, 32, of Bunnlevel, N.C., arrived at Walnut Park Elementary in Gadsden around 9:30 a.m., according to authorities. Thursday and attempted to […]
