ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan City, IN

Man who was injured while fleeing police sentenced to probation

By Melissa Hudson
abc57.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- The man who landed face first on the pavement after being hit with a taser by a Michigan City Police officer was sentenced for resisting arrest. He was also arrested...

abc57.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc57.com

Man tells police to take him to jail, is later arrested for resisting law enforcement

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – A man who allegedly told police to take him to jail was later arrested for resisting law enforcement, according to the probable cause affidavit. On Saturday, officers with the Mishawaka Police Department were called to a bar in the 7300 block of Aspect Drive for a report of a man who was sitting at a table with two girls who didn’t know him.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Man charged with unlawful use of 9-1-1 for repeated calls, verbal abuse

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A man was arrested and charged after repeatedly calling 9-1-1 and verbally abusing call takers, according to court records. South Bend Police were dispatched to a business on S. Michigan Street Sunday night and made contact with Tosh Mason. Mason told police he just wanted a cigarette.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Driver accused of pointing rifle at man

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – A driver was arrested on Sunday after allegedly pointing a rifle at a man, according to the probable cause affidavit. Deputies were called to the 12600 block of Dragoon Trail after an off-duty Goshen Police officer had stopped the suspect vehicle and put one man in custody.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Woman accused of using business account to pay personal bills

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A woman was charged with theft for allegedly using a business account to pay her personal bills, according to court records. The company in Mishawaka contacted the St. Joseph County Police after a bank reconciliation showed some fraudulent activity, reports said. The fraudulent transactions happened...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Michigan City, IN
Michigan City, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
wjol.com

High speed chase ends after crash on I-80 in Joliet

Illinois State Police are sharing details after a high-speed chase involving a suspect connected to a homicide on Monday afternoon. Just before 4:00 pm, Illinois State Police were notified of a vehicle that was wanted in connection to a homicide investigation in Round Lake Beach, Illinois. Troopers attempted to make a stop at Interstate 57 and 115th Street in Cook County, but the vehicle fled the scene. The suspect later crashed on Interstate 80 westbound near Water Street in Joliet. One person was taken to an area hospital with injuries. No update has been provided on the injured person’s condition.
JOLIET, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#City Police#Marijuana#False Identity#La Porte County
fox32chicago.com

2 killed, 4 others wounded in Gary nightclub shooting

GARY, Ind. - Two people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting at a northwest Indiana nightclub early Sunday morning, police said. Gary officers responded to reports of shots fired around 1:57 a.m. at Playo's NightClub in the 1700 block of Grant Street. When officers arrived, they...
GARY, IN
thebharatexpressnews.com

Chicago police officer discharged from hospital; shot dead during a traffic stop in Englewood

CHICAGO (SCS) — Chicago police officer Erik Moreno was released from hospital after being shot while attempting to stop traffic in Englewood Last weekend. Family and colleagues were on hand to greet Officer Moreno as he left the University of Chicago Hospital around 1 p.m. Sunday. Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. was also present as he stood and saluted with his fellow officers as Moreno left the hospital.
abc57.com

16-year-old suffers accidental gunshot wound to the leg

GOSHEN, Ind. – Goshen Police are investigating after a 16-year-old went to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. The incident was reported Saturday around 3:15 p.m. The investigation revealed the injury was an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound. DCS was contacted.
GOSHEN, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WGN News

Gary woman gets 11 years for role in killings of 2 teens

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Gary woman has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for providing two teenagers with guns and later hiding a gun her boyfriend used to kill them in 2020. A Lake County judge sentenced 43-year-old Dawn Carden on Thursday after she pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal and dangerous […]
GARY, IN
abc57.com

Niles man in hospital after being shot during a party fight

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Niles man is in the hospital after being shot in Milton Township on Saturday, June 11. Cass County Sheriff Deputies were called by Lakeland Niles Hospital about it treating a man with a gunshot wound around 3:20 a.m. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says...
NILES, MI
95.3 MNC

Night club in Gary to temporarily close because of shooting on Sunday

The mayor of Gary has order Playo’s night club temporarily closed because of a shooting where two people died there early Sunday. The dead people were identified by the Lake County coroner as Jah’Nice Quinn, 26, of Merrillville, and Jonte Dorsey, 34, of Joliet, Illinois. Neighbors said they...
GARY, IN
NBC Chicago

Fatal Crash on I-290 at Harlem Avenue Kills 1, Shuts Down Lanes

A fatal two vehicle crash on Interstate 290 Monday morning killed one person and has closed two lanes for investigation, Illinois State Police say. At approximately 8:52 a.m. Monday, ISP District Chicago troopers responded to a two vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle at Interstate 290 westbound near Harlem Ave., officials say.
CHICAGO, IL
abc57.com

Dowagiac man dead in Benton Harbor Shooting

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. – A Dowagiac man is dead after a shooting in Benton Harbor on Saturday, June 11. The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety responded to a call of shots fired in the 900 block of Buss Avenue at 3:20 a.m. When officers got to the scene...
BENTON HARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy