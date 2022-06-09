Man who was injured while fleeing police sentenced to probation

Illinois State Police are sharing details after a high-speed chase involving a suspect connected to a homicide on Monday afternoon. Just before 4:00 pm, Illinois State Police were notified of a vehicle that was wanted in connection to a homicide investigation in Round Lake Beach, Illinois. Troopers attempted to make a stop at Interstate 57 and 115th Street in Cook County, but the vehicle fled the scene. The suspect later crashed on Interstate 80 westbound near Water Street in Joliet. One person was taken to an area hospital with injuries. No update has been provided on the injured person’s condition.

JOLIET, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO