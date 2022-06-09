ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, KY

Russellville Main Street intersection to reopen soon

By WNKY Staff
wnky.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says work on the KY...

www.wnky.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Boil advisory issued in Madisonville indefinitely

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — A boil advisory has been issued for some customers in Madisonville, Ky. on June 13. According to city officials, the reason for the advisory is because repairs need to be made on a water main break. The following Otter Lake Residents must bring water to a boil before consuming it: JD […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Hopkinsville man injured in wreck on Edward Breathitt Parkway

NORTONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a wreck with reported injuries on June 11 at about 6:45 a.m. The driver was identified as 33 year-old Nicholas Peay of Hopkinsville, Ky. The wreck happened at the 30-mile marker on Edward Breathitt Pkwy. Officers investigated the accident and determined that Peay left […]
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

South Virginia Street Home Damaged In Fire

A home on South Virginia Street at the intersection of Mooreland Drive was damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says smoke was coming from the roof when they arrived just before 3 pm. A man inside the home was able to get out of...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Russellville, KY
Local
Kentucky Traffic
Russellville, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
14news.com

Three hurt in Daviess Co. crash

MASONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a wreck in Daviess County. It happened at the corner of Veach and Sutherland Roads around 4 Sunday afternoon. Officials say three cars were involved. Three people have minor injuries and were taken to the hospital to be...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
99.5 WKDQ

One of the Scariest Bridges in the U.S. is in Kentucky

As I was doing research on another article about an amazing Kentucky fact, I came across a YouTube video of a bridge in the Bluegrass state that some people are scared to cross. The Brookport Bridge location and dimensions. The bridge is almost 100 years old and connects Paducah, KY...
wnky.com

Student painted “Horses of Hope” are helping tornado victims

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Students from tornado-devastated communities are using the power of art to raise funding for their hometowns. Thanks to Independence Bank and LexArts, commissioned students from Mayfield, Dawson Springs and Bowling Green breathed life into three life-size fiberglass horses alongside professional artists. The three students who...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russellville Main Street
whopam.com

Fire damages Hopkinsville home

Fire damaged a home on South Virginia Street Sunday afternoon. Firefighters from three Hopkinsville Fire Department stations responded to the home at South Virginia and Mooreland Drive about 3 p.m. and found smoke coming from the structure, according to Lt. Payton Rogers, who says crews made entry and quickly extinguished the blaze.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Caldwell, Calloway, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 14:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-15 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Caldwell; Calloway; Christian; Crittenden; Daviess; Henderson; Hopkins; Livingston; Lyon; Marshall; McLean; Muhlenberg; Todd; Trigg; Union; Webster EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 115 this afternoon and Tuesday, and up to 105 degrees Wednesday afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the mid 70s to around 80, providing little relief.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Hopkinsville man severely injured in Hopkins County accident

A Hopkinsville man was severely injured in an accident Saturday on the Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkins County. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office investigated and determined 33-year old Nicholas Peay of Hopkinsville had been headed north near the 30 mile-marker when his car went off the road and into the median, causing it to roll end over end before coming to rest on the southbound side.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Kentucky Lock closed after barge sinks

The Kentucky Lock at Tennessee River Mile 22.4 in Grand Rivers is closed until further notice after a barge sank Saturday night in the lock chamber. No one was injured and officials say Barkley Canal connects the Tennessee River with the Cumberland River and that traffic can be rerouted through Barkley Lock.
GRAND RIVERS, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
wnky.com

BGMU: TVA asks consumers to reduce power usage

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The TVA is asking to reduce electricity usage due to a tighter power supply situation from extreme temperatures. BGMU stated the TVA is asking residential, commercial and industrial consumers to reduce power as much as possible from 2 to 5 p.m. until further notice to help ensure a continued power supply to avoid interruptions in service in the Tennessee Valley area.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

License issuance ceasing; KYTC offices taking over

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Driver’s license issuance will be moving away from circuit courts and instead to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. “We accepted the challenge of assuming all driver licensing and ID issuance, and we have been hard at work creating the best network we can,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “Circuit court clerks will now […]
14news.com

2 taken to hospital after car overturns in ditch in Henderson, police say

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department was called to an accident with injuries on Highway 1078 North near Spottsville, Kentucky. Police say that happened Saturday evening around 5:40 p.m. According to a press release, the car left the roadway and overturned in a ditch. The occupants of the...
HENDERSON, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Advance warning sign for 641 in Calloway County

A new Advance Warning Flasher device will go into operation in Calloway County on Monday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and a contractor will activate the new warning signal about 8:30 a.m. on Monday, at the intersection of US 641 and KY 80, just north of Murray. The purpose of the...
WSMV

Crash closes I-40 East for several hours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Interstate 40 East has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. The crash happened near the Fesslers Road exit around 1:30 a.m. The interstate was closed for around five hours. Metro Police have not said if anyone was injured in the crash.
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Fire near Pembroke under investigation

An investigation is ongoing after fire destroyed a vehicle and damaged a building near Pembroke Saturday night. Pembroke Volunteer Fire Department Chief Nick Belair says they were dispatched to the area of Anderson Road and Howard Dickerson Road for a vehicle fire and the blaze spread to a building. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy