ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

First Lady Jill Biden delivers keynote speech at LA City College commencement ceremony

By Sid Garcia
ABC7
ABC7
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WSuL9_0g5jeCbQ00

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, a long-time advocate for higher education, especially community colleges, delivered the keynote speech at Los Angeles City College's first in-person commencement ceremony in three years.

The first lady, herself a community college professor, received a warm welcome from L.A. City College graduates and their families at the Greek Theater on Tuesday.

Among the graduates was a mother who went into labor during her final exams. And David Rojas, who overcame a major obstacle, he says, to graduate today.

"I'm a recovering drug addict. And you know I managed to piece my life together, and you know, you can change," Rojas said. "Sometimes it takes a miracle in recovery to kind of really get somebody going, this is everything to me."

"Never forget what made you who you are, and then you will be ready for wherever you choose to go next," Biden said. "So on behalf of my husband, the president, and me, congratulations graduates!"

The First Lady is a professor in the English department at Northern Virginia Community College, making her the first presidential spouse to work full-time outside the White House.

In 2016, when her husband was vice president, she announced the launch of the Los Angeles College Promise Program offering free tuition for all new, full-time students in the Los Angeles Community College District.

"For the rest of your life, people will ask you to define yourself. You'll write a resume that lists the black and white details of your past -- including LACC -- in neat, bulleted lines," the first lady told graduates. "But your story is so much more than a place you grew up, or your degree."

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report

Comments / 11

Captain Crunch
4d ago

Fake president, fake doctor, fake artist…Oh those wacky bidens !!!

Reply(1)
9
Robert Garcia
4d ago

She should be ashamed of yourself. She is committed elder abuse.

Reply
8
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Gascón recall sees promise after SF voters oust progressive DA

LOS ANGELES — The campaign to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has less than a month to get the signatures needed to trigger a special election. Organizers got a boost Tuesday when a similar campaign in San Francisco successfully ousted another progressive district attorney, Chesa Boudin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Education
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Local
California Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
mynewsla.com

Latest LA County Results From Tuesday’s Election

Los Angeles County released its first post-election update of results from Tuesday’s statewide primary Friday, adding more than 169,000 ballots to the overall total counted. On Wednesday, the day after the election, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan estimated that 400,000 vote-by-mail ballots still needed to be tallied, along with 680 conditional voter-registration ballots, 105 provisional ballots and 300 other miscellaneous ballots.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
raleighnews.net

Major hog butcher leaving California due to new laws

LOS ANGELES, California: After California imposed costly new regulations on pork producers, Smithfield Foods, the largest pork processor in the world, has announced that it will close its Vernon, California plant and reduce its hog herd in the western United States. In its announcement last week the company took note...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement Ceremony#College Graduates#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#La City College#L A City College#The Greek Theater#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
californiaexaminer.net

California High Speed Rail Dispute

Democrat lawmakers in California are embroiled in one of the most contentious battles in modern state history over the fate of the high-speed rail link connecting Los Angeles and San Francisco, which has been dogged by delays and other problems for the better part of a decade. If completed, the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
121K+
Followers
13K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy