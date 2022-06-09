ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alger, OH

Alger Church Starts Program to Provide Weekend Meals to Children in Village

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alger First United Methodist Church is working with the West Ohio Food Bank to provide a program for weekend meals for Alger area children. A bag...

#Non Perishable Food#The Forms#Www#Friday Afternoons#The West Ohio Food Bank#The Alger Public Library
