Man shot while inside car in the Bronx: NYPD

BEDFORD PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was shot while inside a car in the Bronx on Wednesday, police said.

The 22-year-old victim was inside a car as a passenger when he met with the suspect along East Mosholu Parkway South near East 203rd Street at around 2:30 p.m., according to authorities. The suspect pulled out a gun and fired it at the victim, hitting him in the back, before fleeing the scene westbound on East 203 Street toward Valentine Avenue. The victim was taken to a hospital.

Police sought help from the public in finding the suspect, who they described as being around 20 to 30 years old, of medium build and with black hair and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black undershirt, black shorts and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.