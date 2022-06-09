ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Man shot while inside car in the Bronx: NYPD

By AJ Jondonero
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jJkeJ_0g5jdSW100

BEDFORD PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was shot while inside a car in the Bronx on Wednesday, police said.

The 22-year-old victim was inside a car as a passenger when he met with the suspect along East Mosholu Parkway South near East 203rd Street at around 2:30 p.m., according to authorities. The suspect pulled out a gun and fired it at the victim, hitting him in the back, before fleeing the scene westbound on East 203 Street toward Valentine Avenue. The victim was taken to a hospital.

Police sought help from the public in finding the suspect, who they described as being around 20 to 30 years old, of medium build and with black hair and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black undershirt, black shorts and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 2

Related
News 12

Police: 16-year-old shot in Bronxdale

Police say a 16-year-old was shot at the intersection of Holland and Astor avenues in the Bronx on Monday afternoon. The NYPD says the shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. They say the victim was shot in the leg and abdomen and then taken to the hospital. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
PIX11

Officer’s estranged husband charged with fatally stabbing her: NYPD

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A domestic dispute between an off-duty NYPD officer and her estranged husband led to her death Monday, police said. Arianna Reyes-Gomez, 31, was found unconscious, unresponsive and with multiple stab wounds on her body inside an apartment in the Bronx at around 2:50 a.m., according to authorities. The rookie officer […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Burglar steals unopened packages from Brooklyn building: NYPD

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man allegedly took several unopened packages from a residential building in Brooklyn last week, police said Tuesday. On Thursday at around 2:39 a.m., the suspect entered the building near Avenue V and Ocean Avenue through an unopened door and disabled the second door in the lobby before entering the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#The Bronx#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Man shot in the neck in lobby of Queens apartment building: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)– A man was shot in the neck in a lobby of an apartment building in Queens Sunday night, police said. The 25-year-old victim was shot following a dispute with another male in the apartment complex on 24th Street in Long Island City at around 11:30 p.m., police said. The victim is in […]
QUEENS, NY
News 12

Police: 3 shot in the Bronx, shooter still on the loose

Three people are recovering after getting shot Sunday night in the Bronx, according to police. The NYPD says three people were shot on 1490 Sheridan Blvd. at around 10:30 p.m. One person was shot in the leg, another was grazed in the face, and the last victim was shot in the buttocks.
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Off-duty cop fatally stabbed in Bronx

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A 31-year-old female NYPD officer died after being stabbed while off duty in the Bronx, according to police. A man is being questioned in connection with the assault, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. Police responded to a 911...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC New York

Uncle Arrested for Machete Killing of Nephew at NYC Home: NYPD

A man was arrested in Queens early Sunday for allegedly stabbing his nephew to death in the back with a machete, police said. The 50-year-old man was booked after officers responded to a Jamaica home on 187th Place around 5 a.m. for a call of a stabbing, the NYPD said.
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

2 people shot outside a lounge in Queens: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)– Two people were shot outside a lounge in Queens early Monday morning, police said. One man was shot in the arm and a female was shot in the leg in front of 127-10 Liberty Avenue in Ozone Park at around 3:20 a.m., authorities said. Both victims were taken to a hospital and […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Guilty: Man convicted in Queens murder of NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen

QUEENS (PIX11) — Jagger Freeman, 28, was found guilty on murder charges in the 2019 death of NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen, officials said Monday. Freeman and an accomplice, Christopher Ransom, held up a Richmond Hill T-Mobile store. Ransom pointed a fake gun at responding officers, who fired 42 shots. Simonsen, a 19-year veteran detective, was […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

PIX11

36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy