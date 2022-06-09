ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman allegedly shot boyfriend, dropped body off in parking lot

By Scott Brown
 5 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is facing a murder charge for the death of her boyfriend. On Wednesday, APD detectives arrested 34-year-old Jasminn Obleton in the 2019 shooting death of Derrick Casey.

Officials say detectives believe Obleton shot Casey in the back of the neck during a physical fight in an apartment on the 1200 block of Madeira Dr. SE on February 24, 2019. According to a criminal complaint, Obleton said in an interview with detectives that after the shooting, she and some friends dragged Casey’s body down a flight of stairs and drove the body down the street where they left it in a parking lot at 1008 Alvarado SE. The body was wrapped in a tarp and a blanket.

Albuquerque police chief addresses recent homicide arrests

Homicide detectives got an arrest warrant for Obleton in February 2022. After her arrest, Obleton was booked into the Metro Detention Center for an open count of murder and tampering with evidence.

Two other suspects were arrested earlier in 2022 for their roles in Casey’s murder.

