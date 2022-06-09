No survivors in military aircraft crash - News 11's Vanessa Gongora reports

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - WTVO confirms one of the Marines who died in the crash was 21-year-old Nathan Carlson.

He graduated Harlem High School in 2019 and was on the swim team.

Nathan Carlson. Courtesy USMC.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Five marines with Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) out of Camp Pendleton, have been confirmed dead following an aviation crash involving an MV-22B Osprey during a training mission, according to MAW.

The aircraft crashed near Glamis on State Route 78 and Coachella Canal Road in the afternoon of June 8, 2022.

Major General Bradford J. Gering, commanding general of 3rd MAW issued the following statement, "We mourn the loss of our Marines in this tragic mishap. Our hearts go out to their families and friends as they cope with this tragedy."

Due to policy, the identities of the fallen marines are not being released until 24 hours after all next-of-kin notifications have been completed.

MAW says equipment recovery efforts have begun and in investigation is underway.

In a statement from the MAW, they said, "While military service is inherently dangerous, the loss of life is always difficult. 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing is committed to providing support to the families, friends, and fellow service members of the fallen Marines."

The post 5 marines dead in MV-22B Osprey crash near Glamis, including one Harlem graduate appeared first on KYMA .