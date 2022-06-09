ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

5 marines dead in MV-22B Osprey crash near Glamis, including one Harlem graduate

By Vanessa Gongora
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AxHeq_0g5jcbXt00

No survivors in military aircraft crash - News 11's Vanessa Gongora reports

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - WTVO confirms one of the Marines who died in the crash was 21-year-old Nathan Carlson.

He graduated Harlem High School in 2019 and was on the swim team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gTkmN_0g5jcbXt00
Nathan Carlson. Courtesy USMC.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Five marines with Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) out of Camp Pendleton, have been confirmed dead following an aviation crash involving an MV-22B Osprey during a training mission, according to MAW.

The aircraft crashed near Glamis on State Route 78 and Coachella Canal Road in the afternoon of June 8, 2022.

Major General Bradford J. Gering, commanding general of 3rd MAW issued the following statement, "We mourn the loss of our Marines in this tragic mishap. Our hearts go out to their families and friends as they cope with this tragedy."

Due to policy, the identities of the fallen marines are not being released until 24 hours after all next-of-kin notifications have been completed.

MAW says equipment recovery efforts have begun and in investigation is underway.

In a statement from the MAW, they said, "While military service is inherently dangerous, the loss of life is always difficult. 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing is committed to providing support to the families, friends, and fellow service members of the fallen Marines."

The post 5 marines dead in MV-22B Osprey crash near Glamis, including one Harlem graduate appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Desert Hot Springs Police Officers Respond to Mission Springs Park Shooting

Two people were injured in a shooting at Mission Springs Park on Sunday afternoon. Desert Hot Springs officers responded to gun shots fired when they found the two victims with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.  The two victims were transported to the hospital to be treated for their non-life threatening injuries. Further details about the shooting are The post Desert Hot Springs Police Officers Respond to Mission Springs Park Shooting appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
kyma.com

Minor drowns near Pecan Grove Elementary

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department responded to a drowning involving a minor earlier today. YPD says it was called to the Pecan Grove area around noon. When officers arrived they say life saving measures were already being taken. The minor was then taken to Yuma Regional...
YUMA, AZ
northcountydailystar.com

9 Victims Robbed at Gunpoint in San Marcos.

On 06/12/2022, three juveniles ages 15, 16, and 16, robbed nine different individuals at gunpoint at various locations throughout the city of San Marcos. The crimes were committed over a period of about two and a half hours. The victims all had similar descriptions of the suspects and suspect’s vehicle, a Toyota Tacoma truck. Around 2 p.m., shortly after the last robbery was committed, deputies located the suspect vehicle driving down Knoll Road. A traffic stop was conducted and three juvenile suspects were detained. A loaded, un-serialized handgun was located in the truck. The three juveniles were identified as having committed the prior robberies. The truck the juveniles were driving in was found to have been stolen the previous evening from a victim in the city of Vista.
SAN MARCOS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Imperial County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Imperial County, CA
Imperial County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marines#Osprey#Glamis#Military Aircraft#Traffic Accident#Harlem High School#Marine Aircraft Group
KYMA News 11

Locals gathered to celebrate Flag Day in Yuma

While there are many ways to honor America, locals in Yuma got together to celebrate the upcoming Flag Day. A ceremony took place at the Yuma Elks Lodge 476, who's Exalted Ruler, Sheryl Christenson, was excited to host the event. The post Locals gathered to celebrate Flag Day in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KESQ News Channel 3

Police locate Porsche wanted in deadly Palm Springs hit-and-run crash

A vehicle suspected of being involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Palm Springs has been found, however, no arrests have been made, police announced on Monday. On Friday, May 27, San Jacinto resident Jesse Fleury, 39, was struck and killed on E Palm Canyon Drive near S Broadmoor Drive. Police believed a red Porsche The post Police locate Porsche wanted in deadly Palm Springs hit-and-run crash appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KYMA News 11

Excessive Heat Warning in Yuma

An excessive heat warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday for the dangerously hot conditions we'll be seeing in the Desert Southwest. The post Excessive Heat Warning in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
KESQ News Channel 3

Authorities: Narcotics, 24 firearms confiscated from two local men

Two men were being held at the John J. Benoit Detention Center today on suspicion of illegally possessing multiple firearms and narcotics. The two suspects, a 23-year-old from Palm Springs and a 41-year-old from Cathedral City, were arrested Tuesday when members of the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force served search warrants and allegedly The post Authorities: Narcotics, 24 firearms confiscated from two local men appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
662K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy